Minecraft is a sandbox video game that's widely popular amongst people of all age groups. Developed by Mojang, it's a unique game that allows players to explore, mine, and build in a 3D world that's made entirely of blocks. With every update, the game continues to grow, adding new features and items for players to discover. One such update is the Trails & Tales update in Minecraft 1.20.

The Trails & Tales update introduced a wide variety of new features to the game, including new armor trims. With 16 different armor trims to choose from, players can customize their armor based on their personal preferences. These armor trims are rarely found in various locations throughout the world, and can be combined with a piece of armor and an object to color the armor at a smithing table.

A creative Minecraft player recently took their love for the game to the next level and created their own spin on what emerald armor would look like in-game.

Minecraft player creates "emerald" armor using armor trims

A lot of testing was done by u/OK-Highway-5027 for this final build (Image via Reddit/u/Ok-Highway-5027)

If you're an avid Minecraft player, then you know that armor is a crucial part of the game. It's basically what keeps you alive and protected against all of the dangers that lurk in the sandbox world. While there are plenty of armor options available in the game, Redditor u/Ok-Highway-5027 took it upon themselves to create their very own custom emerald armor.

According to their post, u/Ok-Highway-5027 spent around two hours conducting intensive tests to come up with what they believe is the best possible Emerald Armor. While emeralds are typically used as a form of currency in the game, this player has found a way to turn them into something even more valuable.

Of course, creating custom armor like this isn't just a matter of randomly slapping some emeralds together. It takes a lot of trial and error, testing, and experimentation to come up with something that truly works. Although u/Ok-Highway-5027 didn't reveal too many details on how they created this armor, it's fairly clear that they put a lot of time and effort into perfecting it.

Why would players need to make their own emerald armor in game?

So, why bother creating custom armor when there are already so many options available in the game? Well, for some players, it's all about personalization and uniqueness. Sure, there are plenty of armor sets out there, but how many of them are truly customized to fit a player's specific needs and playstyle?

Plus, creating custom armor like this can be a fun and rewarding challenge for players who enjoy tinkering with the game's mechanics. For some, it's all about finding ways to push the limits and create something that hasn't been done before.

Of course, not everyone has the time or patience to create their own custom armor. But for those who do, it can be a great way to add a personal touch to their gameplay experience. And who knows, maybe we'll see u/Ok-Highway-5027's custom emerald armor becoming a popular choice amongst Minecraft players some day.

