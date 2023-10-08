Minecraft player creates a Frostbite spell animation to freeze enemies 

Once Minecraft fans' creativity surpassed the game's limits, the creation of mods, add-ons, and mockups for new features for the community became the norm. One such example made its way to Reddit on October 7, 2023, courtesy of the user DressApprehensive533, showcasing the idea for a new "Frostbite" spell that can stop targets in their tracks.

Although magic has always been present in Minecraft in the form of things like enchantments, players haven't been able to cast spells in the vanilla version. This has led to the development of several magic-focused mods that allow fans to harness the power of the arcane in a more direct way.

So it was no surprise that players in the comments for the Reddit post were intrigued by the prospect of a Frostbite spell.

Minecraft fans react positively to DressApprehensive533's Frostbite spell concept

As of October 8, 2023, the Frostbite spell post on Reddit has received over 2,200 upvotes from the Minecraft community. The prospect of firing off a spell that can freeze targets solid is undoubtedly a compelling one for combat situations, and fans had plenty to say about the VFX of the spell created by DressApprehensive533 as well.

Fans were overwhelmingly positive with their reactions, with some players wishing that the spell would be introduced to the sandbox title. Others joked about the spell being reminiscent of the cold-related spells seen in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, with one fan even pointing out that the sound effect for the magic is the same one seen in that RPG title.

Fans react to the Frostbite spell post (Image via Reddit)

Fans remark upon the Frostbite spell's similarity to cold magic in Skyrim and Mortal Kombat (Image via Reddit)

The prospect of adding more magic to the game has been brought up time and time again among community members. But with the exception of enchantments, Mojang has yet to implement much magic in the vanilla game. Be that as it may, the community has taken up its own prerogative by creating countless magical mods and add-ons.

This has been a constant for years now, and one would think that Mojang would take notice and eventually add some of the mods' ideas to Minecraft on their own or create its own unique approach to magic. Both of the sandbox game's spin-offs, Dungeons and Legends, have incorporated more magic as well.

Players continue to praise the Frostbite spell post (Image via Reddit)

It should be noted that although the original video was incredibly convincing, the creation by DressApprehensive533 was, in fact, an animation rather than a real modification. The poster remarked that they were an animator, not a modder, and were just providing an interesting proof of concept for Minecraft.

Even as speculation, it's hard not to like the idea of being able to freeze an opponent in place and damage them as well. One could imagine additional spells of a similar sort capable of using elements like fire, water, earth, and more. However, Mojang is currently preparing for the Minecraft Live 2023 presentation, so adding magic may not be on the agenda.