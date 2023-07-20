Minecraft player creates glowing armor trims using data pack 

The Minecraft community's creativity is one of the best in the gaming industry, thanks in no small part to its ability to modify the title in one way or another. This is embodied in the form of mods, texture packs, resource packs, data packs, add-ons, and much more. One Redditor on the game's official subreddit also shared their excellent idea to customize armor trims by making them glow.

On July 19, 2023, a user named Magicalseta posted a video in which glow squid ink is applied to a set of armor to cause its applied trims to glow in the dark. According to the Redditor, this was made possible by a custom data pack, which they provided a download link for.

As one might expect, the Minecraft community received the data pack demonstration very well, showering the concept with praise.

Minecraft Redditors react to Magicalseta's custom glowing trim data pack

Although Magicalseta's demo video was only a minute in length, it highlighted all the necessary information for how to make illuminated armor trims when the data pack is installed. After the trims have been applied, all a player needs to do is take a glow ink sac and use it on each part of the armor to make the trims pop with light.

Minecraft fans were thrilled with the concept, with many hoping that Mojang would implement the feature as part of the vanilla version of the game in the future. Fortunately, for players who didn't want to wait, Magicalseta provided a download link to the site Planet Minecraft so that fans could download their data pack and use it themselves.

Meanwhile, the data pack led some Minecraft Redditors to wonder what other innovative uses that glow ink sacs could potentially have in the game. In vanilla, these items are only used to create glow item frames or to make text on signs glow. However, Magicalseta's data pack led players to wonder if glow ink couldn't be used in more decorations.

Many fans remarked that the armor shown in the video reminded them of the Warden mob introduced in Minecraft 1.19. Right on cue, Magicalseta replied that the next update planned for the data pack would add the ability to create a pulsing effect very similar to the Warden's body luminescent in the vanilla game.

Whatever the case, Magicalseta's data pack is just a small sliver of the immense creativity of the larger community. Players-turned-modders and editors are creating new assets, resources, and modifications for both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game at an astounding clip. The possibilities and options are effectively limitless in scope.

Thanks to this gameplay addition being a data pack, any player should be able to download and install it as long as their game version is at 1.20 or above. Compared to mods and add-ons, data packs don't typically have as many dependencies and, therefore, don't get outdated quite as quickly with subsequent game updates.