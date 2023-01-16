Minecraft player creates hilarious comic about the typical ocean experience

Oceans can take up large swaths of Minecraft worlds, and boating along them can be quite enjoyable. However, these biomes can also be dangerous due to the presence of hostile underwater mobs and generated structures.

One Minecraft Redditor pointed out the dangers concisely in a comic they shared with the community. The artist u/Munavoin posted their comic on January 14, which shows a character taking a pleasant boat ride along the surface of the ocean. However, they are suddenly impaled by a trident thrown from a Drowned, attacked by a guardian, and beset upon by phantoms from the sky.

Commenters from the Minecraft subreddit were quick to chime in with their thoughts, many of which completely agreed with the experience Munavoin depicted.

Minecraft Redditors respond to Munavoin's ocean exploration comic

Drowned can attack players with little notice (Image via Mojang)

Players who have spent a substantial amount of time exploring the sea can likely relate to one or all of the situations seen in Munavoin's comic. Drowned that spawn with tridents have surprising accuracy when throwing their weapons, and sometimes guardians from nearby ocean monuments swim quite far away to attack nearby targets. If a player spends too long at sea, phantoms can spawn from lack of sleep and attack players while they're relatively exposed in their boats.

Other Minecraft players pointed out that because boats can occasionally trap mobs within them, sometimes a player leaves a boat behind just to come back and find a hostile mob (like a Drowned) sitting in their boat. Other times, even while players are riding in a boat, the boat doesn't even protect them from projectiles like tridents thrown by Drowned or arrows shot by skeletons. Many players agree that ocean exploration has become so dangerous that they're reluctant to even take a boat trip into the sea at all.

Oceans have become pretty dangerous after Minecraft's Update Aquatic since these biomes are no longer relatively empty. Drowned roam the seafloor, ocean monuments are scattered about with aggressive guardians protecting them, and things can go wrong quickly even when a player has an exploration plan. This is particularly true when exploring in higher difficulty levels like Hard or Hardcore Mode, where enemies are much tougher to defeat in combat.

Death is permanent in the Hardcore Mode, and in single-player worlds, this means losing all of your hard-earned progress. This makes oceans much more dangerous, and players will only want to explore them after they obtain plenty of arms, armor, and enchantments.

If players are heading out on a boat trip in their favorite Minecraft world, it may not be a bad idea to bring along some food and healing potions. Exploring a small segment of the ocean can often lead to adventuring through the massive expanse of the sea, which can open players up to plenty of dangers. Bringing a bed to sleep on any nearby land is also a good idea, as this can keep the bothersome sky-bombing attacks of phantoms at bay for a few days at a time.

These strategies won't protect Minecraft players from all of the dangers of the ocean, but they should help keep them alive if things take an unexpected turn for the worse.

