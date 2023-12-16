Minecraft player creates their own hilarious wolf armor design

Mojang recently added the armadillo mob and wolf armor gear to Minecraft beta preview 1.20.60.23. Armadillos won the 2023 mob vote and will be added to the 1.21 update in 2024. In the game, they will drop scutes that can be used to craft armor for wolves, which was something many players wanted. However, when the armor was released, some did not like how it looked.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'ManFromInternet2' posted a hilarious picture of a wolf covered with much thicker and blockier armor. In the caption, they stated how some players do not like the wolf armor's look and what they want it to look like.

The wolf armor they showcased was as big as the entire shell of an armadillo but had a texture similar to ancient debris blocks. Of course, this was in jest and a slight jibe towards those who criticized the official wolf armor design.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's hilarious custom wolf armor design

Since wolf armor is currently trending in the Minecraft community, ManFromInternet2's post on the game's official subreddit instantly went viral. Within a few hours, it accrued more than 9000 upvotes and over 200 comments.

One Redditor hilariously stated that the wolf, along with the armor, could easily take a creeper explosion hit and not die. Others joined in and suggested adding more materials like gold, diamonds, and even netherite, saying how it would then be able to take on a Wither, Warden, and more.

Redditor u/ERZO420 pointed out how the wolf armor looked like a block of netherite. However, another user corrected them, clarifying that it looked more like an ancient debris block.

One Minecraft player discussed how a wolf would walk as slowly as a turtle whenever it equips the thick armor showcased by the original poster. Another commented on how the mob would be able to hide in the armor itself, similar to how armadillos hide themselves.

In conclusion, the Minecraft community loved the hilariously massive wolf armor showcased by the original poster. No one talked about the actual wolf armor design; instead, they joked about the post itself.

The wolf armor will soon be added to Java Edition snapshots. It will officially be added to the game with the 1.21 update.