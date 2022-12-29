Minecraft player creates massive ice boat track featuring all three dimensions

An ice boat track is an interesting contraption in Minecraft. Since players can row boats faster on ice blocks, the community has created several tracks based on this concept. However, they have always been created in a single dimension. Something unique was recently posted on the official Minecraft Reddit page which garnered a lot of attention.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/Koning_DanDan' posted a video of him and his cousin boating on an ice track that was cleverly built across all three dimensions of the game, including the Overworld, Nether, and End. Since it is fairly difficult to run a track through every dimension, a combination of several command blocks, unusual tricks, and redstone contraptions have been applied to create this track.

The video starts with them racing through several cave systems in the Overworld. Soon, they reached the surface of the first dimension and enter the Nether by jumping off the boat and into a bunch of Nether portals. There is a small section of the track in the hellish realm. However, they jump again and go through an End portal made in the Nether with commands.

The End realm holds the last section of the track, and the two players row the boat to an unusually large end portal that spawns them back to a custom-made room in the Overworld.

Community reacts to Minecraft Redditor's ice boat track connecting all three dimensions

Despite using several unusual methods to create the ice boat track, the original video uploader received praise for their creation. Within a day, the post received over seven thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

One of the most interesting aspects of the ice boat track is that the original uploader managed to place water blocks in the Nether realm. Every Minecrafter knows that any water block will instantly evaporate in the Nether.

However, the uploader explains how they used a debug stick to waterlog a slab and then broke it so that the liquid remains in the realm. They also used WorldEdit for several aspects of the ice boat track. Redditors also discussed how other commands like '/setblock' could have been used for water in the Nether.

Some Redditors commented on how it looks like the MarioKart game, while others questioned why ice boat tracks and races never became as popular as parkour, even though they are fun to watch and play. Ice boat tracks are not popular on the famous Minecraft servers and are mainly available as custom maps.

Overall, the gigantic and complex ice boat track connecting all three dimensions in Minecraft has been well-received by the Minecraft Reddit community. Given that the entire project was completed in just four hours, it is even more commendable. Despite being uploaded a day ago, the post continues to receive more views, upvotes, and comments on the game's official Reddit page.

