Minecraft player creates mods to add many new golems

Since Minecraft is a sandbox title, almost anyone can make third-party features for the game and add them in the form of mods. This is one of the reasons why this decade-old title is still so fun to play. From small items and blocks to completely new worlds, mobs, structures, and gameplay mechanics, almost everything can be changed and added through mods.

Millions of people have created mods that are inspired by something they wanted in the game, but could not find a decent existing offering for it on the internet. One such mod was recently spotted that adds a decent number of golems.

Minecraft Redditor creates a mod that adds a bunch of golems

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Alborto06 recently posted a picture of the golem mod they created. In the caption, they wrote how they like golems and decided to create a mod with various kinds of new ones. Since the Vanilla version only has two types - an iron and a snow golem - the Redditor decided to create their own mod for more.

The picture showcased a whole host of new golems, all with different textures, sizes, and body shapes. The creator took inspiration from different blocks, like enchanting table, bookshelf, end portal frame, composter, candle, etc. The bigger ones were made up of certain structures like nether portals, amethyst geodes, ocean monuments, etc. While some are passive, others are hostile.

The number of golems and their uniqueness were fascinating to witness. Some of these can be crafted with different blocks and a carved pumpkin on top, while others need to be awakened by finding different structures in the world.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's golem mod

This post was quite unique and hence received loads of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over 500 upvotes and several comments.

One of the Redditors stated that the creator can also check out the Thaumcraft mod, which also has different kinds of golems. Meanwhile, another user praised the modder, stating how Mojang should hire people like them for better content in the Vanilla version of the game.

One of the comments asked whether there was a download link. The original poster graciously replied with a link to the CurseForge website, from where the mod can be downloaded. As of now, it already has more than eight thousand downloads.

Other comments also mentioned how cute the candle golem was and how magnificent the prismarine variant looked in the picture. The candle golem seems to be the smallest and passive mob, and the prismarine one is the biggest and most difficult to beat.

Overall, the new golem mod received quite a lot of praise from the Minecraft Reddit community.