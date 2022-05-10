Minecraft player creates moving gif using command blocks

Minecraft has certainly come a long way in what players can do within the game. From creating working calculators to playable versions of Pokemon and even moving videos in gif format. Recently, a player named u/TheRigbyB posted a video to the r/Minecraft subreddit where they showcased a video they made creating a working gif inside the game.

Players who view the video can see that the gif, a meme of streamer xQc called xQc Despair, works flawlessly in the game. Of course, when players first see it, it is not immediately apparent how this would work within the game. However, both Redditors and u/TheRigbyB posted to the thread and voiced their opinions about this exciting video.

A Minecraft player creates a working gif inside of the game using command blocks

The video posted to Reddit starts with a u/TheRigbyB standing in an open field of Minecraft with a large photo of streamer xQc.

It quickly becomes apparent that this is a working video as the gif plays the popular xQc Despair meme, where xQc is shown laughing in vibrant color and then immediately making a sad/despair face. The screen becomes dark and gritty, further solidifying the sadness.

Redditors were very impressed with this feat of Minecraft engineering

The video highlights a good contrast of colors between happy and sad xQc (Image via u/TheRigbyB/Reddit)

Many Redditors who saw the video were highly impressed with the craftsmanship employed by u/TheRigbyB. Many compliments were given and even some thought about the game's future and how it may only be a matter of time until full-length videos can be shown in-game. In fact, by using command blocks, many things are still possible that players are learning daily.

Some Redditors joked that they felt the same way as the gif

Of course, when showing any meme online, players will joke about how they can relate to the feeling being shown. Some Redditors joked that they had felt the same way. One even suggested that this was how u/TheRigbyB must have felt when building the gif in-game and then after it was completed.

Perhaps in the future, we will see longer videos

Perhaps there will be longer videos in the future (Image via u/TheRigbyB/Reddit)

With so much inspiration being gathered from sites such as Reddit, where users can get together to share their ideas, it's only a matter of time before we see longer videos.

Perhaps there will be someone who can make a full-length movie and get it to play inside of the game in the future. Maybe one day, players will be able to watch a full speedrun of Minecraft inside the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen