Minecraft player creates Penny from Stardew Valley 

Minecraft and Stardew Valley have quite a few things in common despite being very different games. The former is a block-based sandbox game, and the latter is a farming and adventure-centric RPG.

There's no doubt that both games are very relaxing and have a huge fanbase. They also began as indie titles by small developers that caught on with massive popularity once they hit the market. As one might expect, plenty of Minecraft fans also enjoy Stardew Valley, and this was exemplified thanks to a recent build by a Redditor named TheCygnusLoop.

The player created a build of Penny, one of the NPCs in Pelican Town who teaches the children and spends plenty of time in the library.

Minecraft Redditors react to TheCygnusLoop's Penny build

TheCygnusLoop's Penny build is finely detailed inside and out (Image via u/TheCygnusLoop/Reddit)

A cursory glance might imply that TheCygnusLoop only created Penny herself in this build. However, a closer examination shows that every block has been meticulously placed to create magnificent detail.

From the high-reaching tree in the background to the railing closer in the foreground, TheCygnusLoop employed plenty of block variety to nail their desired effect.

Suffice it to say, Redditors had plenty to say in the post's comments, both about Minecraft and Stardew Valley.

One observant Minecraft Redditor noticed a depth-of-field effect at play in the build, as the shrubbery and grass in the background were blurred.

According to TheCygnusLoop, they used a shader pack to blur the area surrounding Penny to get the depth-of-field effect in the final screenshot.

While some players were engaged in conversations about the build itself, others discussed the romance options in Stardew Valley, which Penny is a member of.

Redditors staked out their claims that certain NPCs were the most romanceable characters in the game, and quite a debate was started as a result.

Regardless of the opinions of the Minecraft and Stardew Valley fans in the comments, there's little doubt that plenty of love and care was poured into this Penny build.

The use of forced perspective was a very nice touch, in particular, as it creates depth to the image despite all of the objects in the frame being quite close to each other. Forced perspective is one of the oldest picture-taking techniques. It was used magnificently by TheCygnusLoop, along with their shader pack, to strike a compelling overall scene.

Particular details were paid to Penny, whose clothing, skin, and hair utilized multiple block types to avoid the overall build looking flat. The glowstone and pumpkin blocks in her hair add dimension. Using one block type may have left things looking slightly more listless. Regardless of the tactics employed, the time and effort expended to create this build deserve plenty of credit.

Hopefully, the creativity of Minecraft's fanbase can continue to crossover with Stardew Valley inspiration in the future. Given the fervent adoration of the two games' fanbases, it seems like a new build centered around Pelican Town and its friendly inhabitants is only a matter of time.

