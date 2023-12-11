Minecraft player creates Temple of Jeb

Since Minecraft is such a popular sandbox game, its developers have also gained massive prominence within the community. Its creator, Notch, is still revered amongst the playerbase, despite having left the company a few years after the game was made. Some community developers even created a temple to honor him.

However, another lead developer, Jeb, did not have a proper temple of his own despite having a longer tenure at Mojang. While there have been temples dedicated to him, none were as polished.

Hence, a Redditor by the name of 'u/FuzeIII' posted a video showcasing their creation — Temple of Jeb. The main area of the temple had a massive face of Jeb himself embossed on a hill. The entire structure adequately captured its inspiration, with the original poster even creating the lead developer's glasses.

The player showcased how one must drop a redstone dust inside a small pool of water right outside the temple. Once the pressure plates at the bottom of the pool get activated, a secret door will open to reveal the main statue of Jeb, and tears will flow down his face, much like the Temple of Notch.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor showcasing the Temple of Jeb

Since the Temple of Notch is a famous map that many in the community cherish, this new map dedicated to Jeb was also well received by the official Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, the post accrued over eight thousand upvotes and loads of comments. People were delighted to see a temple made for Jeb and its striking resemblance.

Some Redditors talked about how the temple of Dinnerbone will be completely upside down. Dinnerbone is the username of another Mojang developer who devised the idea of the 'Dinnerbone' name tag turning mobs upside down. Hence, their temple can also replicate that process.

Comment byu/FuzeIII from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/FuzeIII from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Some players were also quick to notice that the secret door contraption made outside the temple was originally made by Jeb himself. They were delighted to see the attention to detail.

Comment byu/FuzeIII from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/FuzeIII from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/FuzeIII from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/FuzeIII from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Apart from that, members of the Minecraft subreddit simply appreciated the temple dedicated to Jeb. Since the picture was shared on the official subreddit, many hoped the developer could see it as well.

Comment byu/FuzeIII from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/FuzeIII from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many were happy to see the Temple of Jeb. While there have been numerous iterations of the Temple of Jeb, the latest creation is tremendously well-polished and adeptly resembles the creator. The post continues to amass views, upvotes, and comments.