Minecraft hidden door tutorial using paintings

Minecraft players have many different options when they want to hide an entrance or exit in their builds, but one of the easiest methods is to create a painting door. With a few signs, a painting, and some targeted placement, players can create a doorway that allows them to walk right through a painting into another location. When built well, these secret doors can go completely unnoticed.

Painting doors in Minecraft can be one of the easiest secret passages to create, as they only require a small amount of resources. Moreover, a basic hidden painting door won't require any redstone knowledge unlike other secret passages like piston or vault doors.

If Minecraft fans don't know how to make a painting door, it's a good tactic to brush up on for later use.

How to make a hidden door in Minecraft using paintings

Many different designs exist for painting doors in Minecraft (Image via FireFlame9842/Reddit)

Although there are plenty of different ways to create a hidden painting door in Minecraft, one of the most basic requires little more than a few signs and a painting. In just a few seconds, you can obscure a simple doorway while still having the ability to pass through it. If a painting is particularly well-placed, a painting door can still do a great job of obscuring an entrance or exit.

Fans can create a painting door by following these steps:

Begin by creating a doorway. For the sake of this basic example, create a doorway that is two blocks in height and one block in width. Place two signs vertically on the inside of the doorway. Lastly, place your painting so that it covers the entire doorway. You may need to aim in the corner of the blocks to the left of the doorframe to ensure that the painting covers things correctly.

Signs can be used to ensure Minecraft fans can pass through a painting door (Image via Mojang)

For a slightly more difficult painting door to pass through, you can also use trapdoors in your doorway. This creates a situation where simply walking through the painting isn't enough to discover that it's a hidden passage. Instead, you will have to crouch through the opening, making the painting door a bit more concealed than when signs are used.

Here's how you can create a trapdoor-centric painting door in Minecraft:

Create the same 1x2 doorway that you would for the other painting door method. Place a trapdoor at the bottom and the top of the doorway. Ensure that they're flat and flush with the ground/roof of the doorway so you can still crawl through it. Lastly, place the painting so that the door is covered completely.

The backside of a hidden painting door utilizing trapdoors (Image via Mojang)

There are more than a few additional designs that players can use to create a painting door, but these two picks are a great way to get beginners started. It never hurts to experiment with certain paintings and doorway sizes either, as you can come up with plenty of innovative secret doors on your own.