Minecraft player dies in-game due to 'not responding' error

Minecraft Pocket Edition can be played on almost any electronic device, including smartphones. Although the edition has a lot of bugs and glitches, sometimes the mobile device itself causes the game to crash. Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/GruntingSnow posted something similar, where the game continued to work but the smartphone disallowed the player to enjoy it.

In the video, the player was simply enjoying a multiplayer minigame. When they quickly started building a bridge to cross, a phone message popped up stating that Minecraft was not responding. Although the user was unable to control the game, it was still running in the background.

Unfortunately, the player's in-game character kept moving forward, walked off the bridge, and died. In the caption, the original poster mentioned how the phone was made by the Chinese giant Xiaomi. Even though the device claimed that the block game had stopped, it continued to work just fine.

Users react to Minecraft 'not responding' error, causing player to die in-game

Since these kinds of glitches can be quite annoying for players, this post instantly went viral on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over 5k upvotes and loads of comments.

Some Redditors discussed how the error message could appear if the phone has several heavy applications working in the background. However, the original poster replied and claimed that they were only building bridges in Minecraft and did not have any background tasks running.

Many Minecraft Redditors criticized the phone for wrongfully displaying the error message even though the game was running fine and the in-game character fell to its death. Hence, it was specifically annoying to watch the video.

Some people also discussed the frequency of this error message and stated that it does not happen too often. The topic quickly changed to Xiaomi's MIUI operating system and whether the original poster should install a custom ROM on the smartphone or not.

There was also a discussion about how smartphones aren't properly optimized for Minecraft and that smartphones in general are unable to handle gaming after a while. The original poster agreed and claimed that the sandbox game is particularly unoptimized for smartphones, especially compared to other games.

In conclusion, many in the Minecraft Reddit community flocked to the post. Watching a player fall to their death because a 'not responding' error popped up enraged quite a lot of people. They discussed how annoying it was and mentioned that smartphones are not optimized for gaming. Even a day after it was posted, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.