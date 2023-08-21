Minecraft player showcases bridge building technique using powder snow

A Minecraft Redditor recently found out a method to speed-bridge using two powder snow buckets and a macro keybind. Speed-bridging is a technique in which players quickly create a bridge using accurate movement and block-placing tactics. It is quite difficult to master. Though hardly any player has tried speed-bridging with two buckets of powered snow, a Redditor recently pulled it off using a new clever tactic.

However, it cannot be called a bridge since they were moving by removing and adding blocks simultaneously. Let's take a look at the technique in detail.

Minecraft Redditor creates a bridge with just one powder snow bucket

A Redditor named u/ImakePostBCimUGLY recently posted a video of creating a bridge with nothing but two powder snow blocks on Minecraft's official subreddit. They initially placed a powder snow block at the edge of a mountain, then took another bucket of snow and started bridging. The moment they jumped from the first block, they placed another one adjacent to the first and took back the first one in the bucket.

By rinsing and repeating this process with utmost precision and speed, they were able to simultaneously use both the powder snow blocks to stand on and move away from the mountain's edge. Technically, it was not even a bridge since the player kept removing the previous snow block and placing it ahead of them. It is worth mentioning that they were also wearing leather boots so that they did not sink into the block.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor discovering a speed-bridging technique with powder snow

Since the use of powder snow buckets for bridging has not been seen before, the post quickly became extremely popular on the Minecraft official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than five thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Some of them instantly pointed out how the player essentially created a flying machine without any redstone. A flying machine is a small contraption that uses redstone blocks like sticky pistons and observers to pull and push a block forward. This trick of using powder snow also looked similar, as the original poster was placing and removing blocks manually to move forward.

One of the members was quick to notice a moment in the video where the original poster panicked for placing the snow block above rather than adjacent to the previous one. Another user also made a meme about how this somehow acts as an elytra.

The original poster also commented on the post and apologized for the poor sound quality of the video. However, people were quick to forgive and praise them for good video quality with a motion blur effect.

Overall, many members of the Minecraft subreddit flocked to the post. They appreciated the original poster for creating a unique bridging/flying machine technique with nothing but two buckets of powder snow and leather boots.