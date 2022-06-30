How to get a powder snow bucket in Minecraft 1.19

Powder snow is a special block that was recently added in Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update, along with all the new mountain sub-biomes. These are tricky blocks that are quite dangerous since they can trap and freeze players to death. A Bucket of powder snow in Minecraft 1.19 is an item that players can obtain by simply scooping a powder snow block in a bucket.

When players are in a snowy mountainous biome, distinguishing powder snow from normal snow blocks will be difficult simply because of the subtle texture difference. Hence, climbers must be wary of the blocks on the ground. Once obtained, powder snow can be of great help, especially in the Nether realm.

How to obtain and use a bucket of powder snow in Minecraft 1.19

How to obtain the item

The snowy slopes biome can also be identified by goats spawning (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

First, players will have to find the snowy mountainous biomes that are present in the game. Since these biomes are uncommon, players won't find powder snow easily. The only two biomes that generate powdered snow are groves and snowy slopes.

Climbers must always remember to wear leather boots while traversing these biomes. Otherwise, they can sink in powder snow blocks and freeze to death.

Minimal difference in the texture of both blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When players find one of these biomes, they will have to focus on the texture of each snow block and identify the powder snow amongst normal snow blocks. This can be tricky as both the blocks have a subtle blue hue that is nearly identical.

Once players find these blocks, they can be obtained by right-clicking on them while holding a bucket. They cannot be obtained by mining with any kind of tool, with or without silk touch. Hence, the bucket is the only item that can store it.

Uses of the item

Performing MLG in the Nether

The powder snow block does not melt in the Nether and can save players (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After scooping powder snow up in a bucket, players can use this item in several different ways. One of the primary uses of this item is to protect players from taking fall damage in the Nether.

The hellish realm has some of the most notorious terrain generation, making it extremely difficult to traverse through. Additionally, the realm has such a high temperature that water immediately evaporates once it is poured out of a bucket.

The only alternative to a water bucket MLG is the powder snow bucket MLG. Since powder snow does not melt when placed in the Nether, players can use it to slow down and prevent fall damage.

The snow can also be stored in a cauldron (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When players have a bucket of powder snow, it can be used to fill a cauldron as well. Additionally, the item can also be used in a dispenser that places powder snow blocks.

