Minecraft player discovers extremely rare skeleton mob

Upon loading a Minecraft world, new players are immediately greeted by mobs inhabiting various biomes. These living entities not only populate the game but also serve as exclusive sources for specific items, enhancing the diversity of the environment and blurring the boundary between the real world and Minecraft.

With various mobs existing, some are inevitably rarer than others. Recently, Reddit user Scramble_This stumbled upon a common mob with an exceptionally rare feature. Near their farm, they encountered a skeleton adorned in full diamond armor with some enchanted pieces.

In this article, we delve into the rarity of this specific mob configuration and explore the reactions of fellow Redditors to this remarkable discovery.

Rare Minecraft skeleton with full diamond armor found by player

Skeletons are among the most common hostile mobs that spawn in the Overworld. Their high frequency is attributed to their ability to spawn without the need for a spawner block; they can appear anywhere as long as the light levels are low enough and a player is in range.

In a recent post on the official Minecraft Reddit page, U/Scramble_This shared a clip of their Bedrock Edition game where they discovered an extremely rare skeleton in full diamond gear while exiting their wheat farm, with the boots being enchanted as well.

Regardless of the edition, a skeleton with diamond armor is something even many veteran Minecrafters have yet to come across. According to the official wiki, the probability of a skeleton spawning with armor ranges from 1.875% to 15% in hard mode, with the likelihood of the armor being diamond tier being a mere 0.04%.

Although the skeleton was heavily armed with some of the best equipment available, it only took a few hits from the player's heavily enchanted Netherite sword for the skeleton to meet its demise.

The Looting III sword enabled the skeleton to drop its diamond leggings and boots, with the boots equipped with Feather Falling IV.

Redditors' reactions

Comment byu/Scramble_This from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

User u/Sheinekasi shared their encounter with a diamond armor-equipped zombie in Bedrock Edition.

They discussed how they converted the armored zombie into a drowned, resulting in it dropping all the equipped armor equipment with full durability. Others in the comments talked about how drowneds often drop items with full/high durability.

Comment byu/Scramble_This from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

A Reddit user noticed and questioned why the player's sword had Curse of Vanishing. As the name suggests, this enchantment is a curse that causes the player's items to disappear upon death instead of being dropped on the ground.

u/Adorable_Stay_725 explained that the original poster probably obtained the sword from the loot chests of an end city and did not mind the Curse enchantments.

Comment byu/Scramble_This from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The top comment discusses the spawn rate of skeletons with equipped diamond armor, noting that it is only 0.04%. They humorously remarked how, for the first time, someone made an "Is this rare?" post about something that was actually rare.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.