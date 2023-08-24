Minecraft player discovers the horror in early beta versions

A Minecraft Redditor recently showcased how scary the older beta versions of the game looked. Over the years, Mojang has added a lot of features to its main sandbox title, both scary and adorable. However, for some reason, the old basic versions of the game still have their charm intact, especially when it comes to giving players jumpscares.

Also, many connect those older versions to nostalgia, which makes them even more engaging and, hence, more scary.

Redditor experiences an iconic jumpscare in older beta versions of Minecraft

A Redditor named 'u/iwanttodie95' recently posted a video on Minecraft's official subreddit where they were playing an extremely old beta version of the game. It was so old that it did not even have a hunger bar, which is now an integral part of the game.

The player was in a small hole that was blocked off by oak planks. The moment they broke the blocks to look outside in the wilderness at night, a creeper suddenly dropped from above and started to hiss. This was, of course, extremely scary for the player, as they quickly placed the oak planks once again. The shaky camera movement proved how the creeper caught the player by complete surprise.

Furthermore, the night was even more scary, as the player was unable to see anything more than a few blocks ahead of them. The overall lighting of the game was also quite dull and high in contrast.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor getting a jumpscare in an old version of the game

Since the clip was of an extremely old version of Minecraft and the player was shocked by a creeper that was able to blow up, it appealed to many, especially due to it's nostalgic factor. The post blew up and received over 11 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments within a day.

Redditors discussed how the lighting, the lack of features, and the overall look of the older beta version enhanced the spooky aspect of the game back in the day. Others discussed how they used to reduce the render distance due to a slow PC and how the fog made it even scarier.

A few were quick to appreciate the brilliant reflexes of the original poster, who acted quickly to block off the hole right after they heard the creeper's hiss.

One of the Redditors pointed out how panicked the original poster must have been at that very moment. Others also discussed how the game has become less scary over the years, and explained a few glitches in older versions that drastically increased the horror value.

Overall, thousands of people loved the video of the original poster getting jumpscared by the creeper in an extremely old version of Minecraft. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.