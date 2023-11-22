Minecraft player discovers potato duplicating glitch in Nintendo 3DS

Even though it has been many years since the release of Minecraft across several platforms, it still has loads of glitches and bugs that players discover daily. While most of these affect players negatively, some are surprisingly positive and even humorous to witness. When playing the game on the Nintendo 3DS, a hilarious bug was recently discovered.

A Redditor by the name 'Win9User' posted a video of how they are able to duplicate potatoes in their potato farm by trying to sow them into farmland. The moment they try to sow them, the potato essentially multiplies. The original poster kept showing this glitch until the area was filled with potatoes popping out of thin air.

In the caption, they wrote how they were switching from cobblestone blocks into slabs on their farm and suddenly noticed that all the potatoes were automatically harvested and were on the ground. When they tried planting them again, the glitch happened, and potatoes started multiplying instead of being planted. Since the bug brought many potatoes, the original poster was happy.

Users react to Minecraft Redditors finding a potato duplicating glitch on Nintendo 3DS

Such Minecraft glitches always fascinate the playerbase. After the clip was posted on the game's official subreddit, it received around a thousand upvotes and several comments. Redditors were surprised to see how the original poster was able to duplicate potatoes on the Nintendo 3DS.

A Redditor guessed that it could have been because the light level was too low for potatoes to grow, although the game does not use the item. The original poster also replied and was equally confused about what exactly happened. Nonetheless, they were happy to have free potatoes. They commented:

Some Redditors were quick to mention how late Minecraft content creator Technoblade would be proud of the original poster for finding the glitch. Of course, this was a clear reference to how Technoblade had a massive potato-growing battle with Squid, another content creator. This battle was held in Hypixel's Skyblock game mode.

The original poster replied to the comment and heartwarmingly dedicated his free potatoes to the late content creator:

The original poster commented on the post, explaining how they even restarted the Nintendo 3DS, only to see the glitch still working. Other Redditors humorously replied that the player was creating an Irish empire:

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors were fascinated to see the amount of potatoes the original poster was able to harvest by exploiting the glitch. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.

There are still many bugs in Bedrock Edition, including the edition in which the original poster is playing. There is a slight possibility that this particular glitch has already been reported on Mojang Studios' official bug tracker website.