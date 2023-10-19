Minecraft player discovers a unique decorative use for new crafter block

One of the most popular features coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update is the new crafter block. At their annual live event, Mojang Studios announced this block that can automatically craft items when powered with a redstone signal. This feature has blown the community away since the crafter opens up several opportunities in redstone contraptions. However, one of the Redditors figured out some other use for the new block.

Recently, a Reddit user by the name of 'u/Arbithius' posted two pictures showcasing a kitchen area made by them. Upon closer inspection, one will notice that the slab area was actually made up of crafter blocks. The original poster placed the blocks to make them look like stoves and cabinets.

They also mentioned in the post's title how they came up with this concept and that the crafter also looks great as a simple decorative block. This was, of course, not the purpose of the new redstone block, but the community managed to find a way to use it as a decorative piece.

Users react to Minecraft player using new crafter block as decoration

Since the crafter block and Minecraft 1.21 update are currently trending in the community, it did not take long for the post to go viral on the game's Reddit page. Within a day, it received over 3,000 upvotes and several comments.

Most Redditors were surprised with how well the crafter block acted as a simple decoration for a kitchen. They also added to the concept and stated that it can be used to make walls and floors in a structure. Not disregarding the actual use of the block, they discussed how it can be useful in other avenues of the game.

Comment byu/Arbithius from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Arbithius from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Arbithius from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

A few players were also quick to point out how the crafter can actually work as a storage block and an actual kitchen block since players can add ingredients for a cake, and the block would craft the delicacy automatically. These ideas thrown back and forth by Redditors impressed others who stumbled upon the post.

Comment byu/Arbithius from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Arbithius from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Arbithius from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of them asked whether the crafter was already in a new snapshot since the original poster was able to take these screenshots. To this end, other users confirmed that it is out on Minecraft snapshot 23w42a. Players can now download the latest snapshot through the game's official launcher and toggle the experimental features when creating a new world to get the crafter block.

Comment byu/Arbithius from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Arbithius from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors were delighted to see the already-useful crafter block being used in other ways. The post continues to receive views, upvotes, and comments about the new block coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update.