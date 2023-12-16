Minecraft player exploits glitches to make stacks of enchanted golden apples in Bedrock Edition

Despite Minecraft Bedrock Edition being the newer version, it is unfortunately plagued with various bugs. And although Mojang constantly tries to fix issues, players often discover new ones. While most of them have a negative effect, a few bugs tend to evoke intrigue among the playerbase.

A few days ago, Redditor "Skelesaurus_" posted a video of how they started a new survival world and exploited a glitch to obtain several stacks of enchanted golden apples, the rarest and most overpowered food item in the game.

In the three-minute video, they explained the process of creating a full stack of enchanted golden apples in just under 27 minutes. Starting in a new world, they soon found a desert temple and discovered an enchanted golden apple.

From there, they created several wooden shovels and started exploiting the glitch of quickly changing items in hand while using them. As they kept switching from the enchanted golden apple to a wooden shovel, the latter turned into the overpowered food item.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor exploiting glitch to obtain stacks of enchanted golden apples

The Redditor showcased how players can exploit a glitch to obtain loads of enchanted golden apples, the best food item in Minecraft. Shortly thereafter, the post received quite a lot of attention on the game's official subreddit. Within a few days, it accrued over four thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

One of the Redditors named "dank_lard" assumed that the original poster tested their method and used shovels. Furthermore, they claimed that almost any item in the game could be used for this exploit.

The original poster confirmed that they had watched dank_lard's video of the exploit. The conversation proved that the exploit, as of writing, can be used with any item.

Minecraft enthusiasts discussed how great it would be to quickly use the exploit to stack the rarest food item before Mojang fixes it. While some players recounted using the process in their worlds and realms, others discussed how Mojang would take their time fixing it and constantly release more marketplace content for microtransactions.

Overall, many in the Minecraft community talked about the duplicating exploit and how it can be used to obtain stacks of enchanted golden apples. While some were excited and wanted to try it out, others bemoaned Mojang for not offering a fix.