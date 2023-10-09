Minecraft player finds exposed ancient debris block underneath a mushroom

Since Minecraft has a near-endless world map that randomly generates when players travel, there are chances of certain glitched generations. If these are posted on a social media platform, it becomes a great topic of discussion for players. Some of them are simply rare generations, while others are complete glitches and are fixed by Mojang, eventually.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/Broken_sou1' posted a picture of an ancient debris block generated on the surface. This made the original poster quite confused, as they asked the Minecraft Reddit community what this meant. Though it was quite bizarre to witness, there were many who gave a clear explanation as to why it was not a glitch but rather a rare generation.

When we take a look at the rule of ancient debris generation, it is simply not possible to spawn while being exposed to air. In the picture, there is a brown mushroom growing on top of it. Though the mushroom is quite small and looks like the ancient debris block is exposed to the air, it is technically not.

Users react to Minecraft player finding ancient debris generated underneath a mushroom

Since the picture was quite bizarre to witness at a glance, this post received plenty of attention on Minecraft's official Reddit page. Within a day, it received more than a thousand upvotes and several comments. People explained what was going on with the generation and talked about it at length.

There were many Redditors who simply commented that brown mushrooms are not air; hence, an ancient debris block can be generated underneath them. One of them humorously commented on how one cannot breathe mushrooms.

Since the generation of a brown mushroom on top of an ancient debris block is still quite rare, one of the Redditors could not help but ask for the world seed. Sadly, the original poster has not yet replied or provided.

One of the Redditors also shared a similar story of how they found a diamond ore somewhat exposed to air but had a mineshaft fence in front of it. Since it was technically covered by a block, the ore vein's size was much bigger, and the user found six blocks of the rare ore.

Apart from that, many players talked about how unique the generation looked since it was quite rare to have ancient debris underneath a brown mushroom. One of the Redditors even joked about how the mushroom thinks ancient debris has good soil for it to grow.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors were fascinated by the ancient debris generated on the surface, which was covered by a small brown mushroom. Of course, it was cleared up that, despite being small, mushrooms are still blocks, hence the rare netherite ore that was generated.