Minecraft player finds mysterious rotating structure on Bedrock Edition realms

There are numerous bugs and glitches in Minecraft, and some are weirder than others. A few are so mysterious that they look extremely eerie and scary as well. While Bedrock Edition is relatively newer than Java Edition, it is often plagued with more bugs. Something similar was discovered by a player in their realm.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of "murishani047" posted a video of an extremely mysterious and massive pitch-black cuboid structure rotating right on top of their safehouse. The video was quite creepy, as this structure was enormous.

In the captions, the original poster explained how they were playing with some friends on the Bedrock Edition Xbox in a realms world, and this structure appeared over their house for several hours. It was not solid and was passing through other blocks; however, it was casting a shadow on the world. Furthermore, it was only visible if one was not looking directly at it.

The original poster also mentioned that they were using two third-party resource packs named Pure VanillaCraft UI and Kelly's RTX.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor discovering a mysterious black structure glitch

Since these kinds of bizarre glitches are rarely seen on Minecraft's official subreddit page, this post received quite a lot of attention. Within a day, it got more than three thousand upvotes and comments from members. People were fascinated to see the enormity of the object and how it was rotating right on top of a player-made house.

One of the Redditors guessed that the eerie, large structure could just be a glitched texture from a block that usually rotates in this manner. They speculated that it could be from an enchanting table or an end crystal.

The original poster replied to this and confirmed that the house has an enchanting table crammed somewhere, which could be the cause of the glitched structure. However, they were not sure about it.

Another Redditor humorously commented on how the original poster's friend was trying to enchant the entire house.

A Redditor humorously hoped that this particular video and post would become a new Minecraft creepypasta. Creepypasta is an internet trend that encompasses all kinds of horrific and eerie content.

The original poster themselves joined in the joke and stated an original shipping container creepypasta from 2019, which tied perfectly to their post since the structure also looked like a massive container.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors flocked to the post and talked about the mysterious rotating entity in the game. Up until now, no one was able to confirm what it exactly was, not even the original poster. The post continues to get views, upvotes, and comments.