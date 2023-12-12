Minecraft player finds old physical copy of the game in a local store

Although most players have bought Minecraft digitally and downloaded it, there was a time when online shopping was not prevalent. People used to go to stores to buy physical game copies. There are still brick-and-mortar stores for many computer games, but most gamers buy them online now. Hence, people often find old and outdated copies in local stores.

Recently, a Redditor named u/MushirMickeyJoe posted a picture of an old physical copy of Minecraft they found in a local store. The game's price was €19.95, and it was nothing but a piece of thin cardboard with the game's design.

There was only a special code for activating the game on any PC or Mac. Based on the compatibility details and the old Mojang logo, it can be confirmed that it was the Java Edition.

The original poster stated that the barcode provided on the old card did not even get scanned on the local store's system. This proves how old the physical copy of the game really is.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor finding an old physical copy of the game in a local store

Since this kind of old physical copy is extremely rare to be found in a local store, the post received a lot of attention on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it got more than six thousand upvotes and over a hundred comments.

Some people humorously urged the original poster to share a photo of the back of the card and sarcastically promised that they wouldn't steal the code. However, u/MushirMickeyJoe explained that the code wouldn't work unless the local store's system scanned it properly, which wasn't possible. Some users still hilariously asked for the poster to be stolen simply because it was so old and special.

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Many subreddit members were old enough to remember these Minecraft cards and even own them. They claimed they still have it lying around somewhere and shared their stories of how they either begged their parents to buy one or earned enough to buy it themselves later in their lives.

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

A few Minecraft Redditors were also curious to know the details of the tattoo on the original poster's hand. They graciously revealed that it was simply an 'I am' tattoo, which encourages the person to be in the moment and exist.

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, the Minecraft community loved to see an old physical copy of the block game, which was available in a store. Even though it doesn't work anymore, it has unlocked fond memories in many who have been playing the game since the very beginning.