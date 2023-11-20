How to get and use Minecraft gift cards

Minecraft players who want to snag some Minecoins, a Realms Plus subscription, and much more don't necessarily have to do so in-game. Mojang provides physical gift cards that offer various resources and access to certain downloadable content, thanks to the code printed on the back. They make for an excellent way to get different pieces of digital content, and are naturally great gifts for friends and family.

Minecraft gift cards have many different varieties and can be obtained through several different online and local outlets around the world, making them quite easy to spot. Whatever the case, redeeming a gift card is a bit different based on which card has been purchased, so it doesn't hurt to examine the process.

Where to get and redeem Minecraft gift cards

Which stores carry Minecraft gift cards?

Mojang offers many different gift cards for Minecraft both physically and online (Image via Mojang)

In addition to various gift card types that provide different physical or digital merchandise, Minecraft gift cards are sold at a wide variety of shopping outlets including:

Amazon

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Game

StartSelect

Gamestop

Kroger

Walgreens

Dollar Tree

Publix

CVS

Ebay

Coinsbee

Pay Less Supermarkets

7-Eleven

How to redeem a Minecraft gift card

Mojang utilizes a few different code redemption processes depending on the gift card (Image via Mojang)

Depending on which gift card you have purchased, there may be a slightly different set of instructions for redeeming content or merchandise. Most redemptions are handled by a single page on Mojang's official site, but some codes, particularly those for physical items, can be found on the back of the gift card.

For digital redemptions, you can follow these steps to redeem your gift card:

Head to Minecraft.net and log into your Microsoft account. After doing so, return to the main page and there should be a "redeem" link in the top right of the site. Click the link and scroll down through the redemption code options. On this page, you can redeem codes for promotional cosmetics, Minecoins, and certain downloadable content, as well as the full games of Java Edition, Bedrock Edition, and the Legends and Dungeons spin-offs. Find the content that you obtained the gift card for and enter it into the matching entry field. Your code should be on the back of the card and can be scratched off with a coin or similar object. Lastly, hit the submit button, and if the code is correct, you should gain access to the accompanying content.

Online shop gift cards are handled a little differently compared to their counterparts (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the cards that provide downloadable content, it's possible to purchase gift cards for Mojang's online shop that offers physical merchandise. These cards come with a prepaid amount of money on them, but you will have to redeem them at checkout as opposed to how digital content gift cards are handled.

You can redeem your online shop cards with the following steps:

Head to shop.Minecraft.net and select the items that you'd like to purchase and add them to your cart. After adding your items to your cart, proceed to checkout. To the right side of your screen on the checkout menu, there will be a text entry field that reads "discount code or gift card." Type in the code on the back of the gift card and then click apply to add the gift card's amount to your checkout total.

That's all there is to it! Regardless of which gift card you purchase, online or offline, redeeming them is made quite simple and straightforward. This way, you can spend less time worrying about your gift cards and more time enjoying the game.