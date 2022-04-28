Minecraft player gains the ability to fly in Survival Mode

Minecraft is a popular game that several players play every day. The game is loved by several players and content creators. However, like any game, Minecraft also faces some occasional glitches. Recently, a Redditor with the username u/Darkblock2008, posted a video of themselves where they had the ability to fly in Survival Mode. Usually, this ability is reserved for players who are in Creative Mode, which is why it came as a shock to many players.

Minecraft player manages to fly in Survival Mode

The video starts out by showing u/Darkblock2008's screen where players can clearly observe that they are in Survival Mode, as evidenced by the hearts and hunger meter on the screen. However, the character suddenly flies up in the air in the same way it would in Creative Mode, before canceling out the flight animation and returning back to the ground.

There is limited flight in Survival Mode, but not like this

Of course, Minecraft players can fly in the game once they obtain an Elytra from the inside of an End Ship. However, this is something that players will not have access to until much later on in the game. Additionally, the flight gained from an Elytra is more of a gliding ability than true flight, and players would not have the ability to fly in the way shown in the video in a normal game of Minecraft.

Some players joked that u/Darkblock2008 has superpowers

Due to their newfound ability to fly in a Survival mode, some Redditors joked that u/Darkblock2008 now had special powers. Some felt that u/Darkblock2008 was bestowed a gift from the gods to be able to move in such a fashion. Others simply joked about the 'Bugrock' Edition of the game, since players experience many different bugs and glitches in the Bedrock version of Minecraft.

Some Redditors had a rather reasonable explanation for the glitch

Quite a few Redditors took to the comments section to explain that what was happening was indeed a bug, which was caused by the player switching between Creative Mode and Survival Mode. Although the exact reason is unknown, the bug still stands as a fun experience for any player who wishes they had the power to fly in a Survival world.

Flight in Survival Mode can be a boon for players

Survival Mode can be really tough for players at times. Even if u/Darkblock2008 received the ability to fly as a glitch, the gift of flight should be embraced by players for their gain during their time with this power. The power of flight will surely beat walking everywhere when players are trying to beat the game in Survival Mode.

