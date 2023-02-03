Minecraft player gives mobs a cool makeover with new armor trims

Armor trims are new items added by Mojang in Minecraft snapshots. These will be officially released with the 1.20 update coming in 2023. Players can customize and add various designs when an armor is placed on the smithing table with an armor trim. Different armor trims are found in different structures as chest loot.

Recently, a Redditor called 'u/AtleastItriedok' posted a picture of Zombies and Piglins wearing armor with armor trim designs. Zombies wore iron armor with gold armor trim design, whereas Piglins wore netherite armor with golden armor trim and golden armor with black armor trim designs.

Though these mobs do not wear armor with armor trim when they spawn naturally, the original poster somehow made them wear the customized armor parts. These custom-designed armor parts looked quite unique on these hostile mobs.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor showcasing hostile mobs with armor trim designs

Since armor trim is a new feature heavily discussed in the community, this post did exceptionally well on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over 13 thousand upvotes and comments. People discussed the new feature and how hostile mobs looked after wearing the customized armor parts.

One of the most discussed topics was about hostile mobs naturally spawning with armor with a trim design. In Minecraft, players usually try to save and keep hostile mobs that spawn with enchanted armor simply because they are sporadic. Hence, if they start spawning with unique armor trim on their armor, they will be even more valuable and rare.

Redditors also talked about how Piglins should spawn with these armor trims to feel newer and more alive. However, the original poster expressed that it is improbable that Mojang will implement something like this since the loot tables need to be changed quite a bit. One of the Redditors also talked about how they must only wear armor trims that are present in the Nether.

One of the Redditors was curious whether villagers could wear the custom armor parts. The original poster explained that they could technically wear the armor, but the game would not show them wearing it.

Since armor trims are relatively new to the game, several people were in the dark regarding the feature. Other Redditors soon clarified how it is a new feature present under the experimental feature datapack in the latest snapshot and how it will be released with the 1.20 update.

Overall, the post was very well received by the Minecraft subreddit community as they saw what armor trims would look like on hostile mobs like Zombies and Piglins. Even after a day since the post went live, it still gathers views, upvotes, and comments.

