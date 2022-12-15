5 best Minecraft 1.19 farms to build in the Nether

The world of Minecraft is incredibly big, and players can access three dimensions in it. Upon creating a new world, the player is spawned in the Overworld, and they can travel to the Nether or the End dimension through portals.

The Nether is a dangerous place to explore, and it is recommended not to step into that dimension without decent weapons and armor items.

In the Nether, most mobs are hostile, and the terrain makes the Nether a hard place to explore. Since most mobs in the Nether drop rare and useful items, automatic farms can be set up there.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Nether farms in Minecraft 1.19

In a handful of different ways, players can obtain items in the Nether dimension. Here are some of the best farms to build in the Nether dimension for valuable items:

5) Basalt farm

A basalt farm (Image via Mojang)

This is a beginner-friendly farm that is very easy to create in Minecraft. Basalt is a unique block generated in the soul sand valley and basalt delta biomes of the Nether world.

Builders in the game often use this block to create structures. They can also be turned into smooth or polished basalt. Other than decoration, they do not serve any other purpose.

4) Porkchop and leather farm

A hoglin farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Porkchop farms have automated contraptions that kill hoglins and collect items dropped by them. The best part about this farm is that the mobs drop cooked porkchop instead of raw, as it kills the hoglins using lava.

Hoglins are a great source of porkchops as adult hoglins can drop up to four pieces. They spawn in the crimson forest biome of the Nether and can be spotted in groups of four.

Another item that hoglins drop is leather. By no means is leather hard to obtain in Minecraft, but having a farm collect it is better than manually killing mobs.

3) Blaze farm

A blaze farm with a blaze spawner in the center (Image via Mojang)

Blaze is a fiery hostile mob that can only be seen in and around nether fortresses. They have blaze spawners, around which players can set up a farm that automatically kills the spawned blazes.

When killed, blazes may drop a blaze rod. This rare item cannot be acquired from any other source. It is vital if the player plans on locating a stronghold and entering the end dimension.

Blaze rods are also an amazing fuel item to be used in furnaces.

2) Piglin bartering farm

A simple piglin bartering farm with two piglins (Image via Mojang)

Bartering is a feature similar to trading in Minecraft. In bartering, the player gives gold ingots to a piglin which in return gives a random item. Piglins can provide quite a few uncommon items, such as enchanted books, ender pearls, and spectral arrows.

The process of bartering can easily be automated using simple redstone blocks like droppers and torches.

1) Zombified piglin gold farm

A zombified piglin gold farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This farm is considered the best XP design farm in Minecraft. This is because, unlike most other farms, players do not have to kill mobs manually. They will gain XP just by standing inside the farm.

The farm also collects a ton of gold ingots and nuggets. One of the best ways to use unessential gold ingots is to trade them with a cleric for emeralds.

Creating this farm is a challenging task. However, the rewards outweigh the backbreaking work that needs to be done to build it.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes