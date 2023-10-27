Minecraft player hilariously falls to death on a torch

Minecraft can work in weird ways sometimes, and players can experience unusual deaths in their worlds. While some are quite simple and understandable, others are completely unexpected and even hilarious to watch. One of the most famous ways to die in the game is by falling from a high place and taking fall damage. However, even some fall-related deaths can be confusing.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/an_irish_tree posted a video in which they died to a torch that was placed on a wall. This happened when they tried to enter a manually created hole to get into a secret base. The confidence with which the player went into the hole led many to believe that there must be water at the bottom. However, they never got to the bottom.

After they jumped, they essentially collided with a torch placed in the middle of the hole. This caused the game to think that the torch was a solid block and kill the player. At the end, we can even hear the original poster exclaiming in disbelief.

Users react to Minecraft player taking fall damage from a torch and dying

These kinds of posts that showcase hilarious deaths in Minecraft always do extremely well on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than four thousand upvotes and loads of comments discussing how the torch hilariously killed the player.

One of the Redditors commented on how the torch hit the player's character in between its legs, and hence they died.

Some Minecrafters also joked about how the torch went up the player, and that was the reason they died. While the first commentator mentioned how the torch went to places where the sun did not shine, the next one hilariously stated that it could be shining now, referring to the torch.

Some Redditors appreciated how the player hid their base entry inside the powder snow and made a secret tunnel, while others found the original poster's exclamation at the end the funniest.

Of course, since the original poster was playing on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, many players were quick to point out that it has loads of bugs and glitches that still need fixing. Dying to a torch could simply be one of the many bugs present in Bedrock Edition.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors had a good laugh after seeing how the original poster died in the game. Many joked around about how the poster died, while others blamed Bedrock Edition for the mishap. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments on the game's subreddit.