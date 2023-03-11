5 dumb ways to die in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is all about surviving different kinds of dangers and progressing forward. As soon as players enter a new world, they will encounter several challenges, either due to irregular terrain, lethal mobs, dangerous status effects, etc. Hence, they must always try to protect themselves.

However, they sometimes die in the most random situations, which seem completely dumb to them and to others when they hear about them. Of course, a silly way to die can be anything depending on the type of player and the situation, but some of these are simply the most inane. Most beginners, who do not know much about Minecraft, are subject to these dangers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There can be other ways to die that might seem dumb to others.

A list of the silliest ways to die in Minecraft in 2023

1) Digging straight down

Digging straight down is the worst strategy as players can fall in lava or in a cave full of hostile creatures in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the dumbest way to die or to mine in the game is to dig straight down. This strategy is quite famous in the community, simply because it saves a lot of time when trying to reach a certain Y level, but it is extremely dangerous.

Players can easily fall into lava or a cave filled with hostile mobs if they are not careful. At this point, almost everyone, including newbies, knows that this strategy is a big no-no in the game.

2) Activating desert temple TNT trap

TNT trap in desert temple have taken the lives of many new players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

It is safe to say that countless new players must have died to the infamous desert temple TNT trap. Once all the hostile mobs present in the dark are defeated, players need to find the secret underground room with four chests.

However, there is a pressure plate right in the center of the small room, which should not be pressed since it activates loads of TNT underneath the room. Since this has been in the game for a long time, it can be considered a dumb way to die.

3) Dying fighting silverfish

Dying while fighting with silverfish can be one of the most annoying things in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dying under certain circumstances can make players extremely annoyed as well, simply because of how dumb their cause of death was. Dying to a silverfish perfectly encapsulates that feeling. These pesky insect-like mobs are extremely annoying to deal with as they are extremely hard to hit due to their small hitboxes.

Furthermore, if several of them attack at the same time, players can die. Not only will they be frustrated, they might even feel quite dumb about dying to a bunch of silverfish.

4) Fighting iron golem head-on

Iron golems are extremely powerful and should not be provoked in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

New players want to engage with every mob in every way. They come close, hit the creatures, or try to interact with them. However, they must never hit a naturally spawned iron golem as these big neutral mobs can easily kill players, even when they have good armor set on them. Many must have died to this reason.

5) Suffocating in gravel

Some players have also died from suffocating in gravel in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While mining, people must have noticed that several gravel blocks can fall out of nowhere. This is because they are affected by gravity and will fall whenever a solid block is removed from underneath them.

Hence, there have been several instances where players have suffocated themselves inside loads of gravel blocks. Though this is not the silliest way to die, if they do not act quick and shovel their way out, they might feel dumb after realising the solution.

