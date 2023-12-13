Minecraft player hilariously finds a small Cherry Grove while fighting Wither Storm

The Minecraft subreddit is famous for all kinds of hilarious incidents that the community posts. There is ample genuinely brilliant content and discussions about the beloved sandbox game, but some of them are so funny that they go viral. Something similar was recently posted, which took the subreddit by storm.

A Redditor by the name of "roroantek" posted a picture of an extremely small Cherry Grove biome. The new region is famous for being minute in certain worlds, and there have been several posts of people finding small Cherry Grove biomes. The original poster mentioned the world seed and its exact coordinates.

However, the real reason the post was getting upvotes was the picture showcasing the small Cherry Grove. There was a Wither Storm in the background, which is a mod that adds a massive hostile mob that is extremely difficult to defeat, much tougher than even regular Wither.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor hilariously spotting a small Cherry Grove while fighting Wither Storm

Since u/roroantek shared the small Cherry Grove biome and completely ignored the elephant in the room that was the Wither Storm, the post was extremely funny to many. It instantly racked up over 15 thousand upvotes and over five hundred comments within 24 hours.

Of course, most of the comments on the post were about people sarcastically appreciating the biome itself and claiming that everything in the picture is completely normal. They humorously ignored the fact that there was a huge Wither Storm behind the small Cherry Grove.

When one of the Redditor users acknowledged the background, other users simply commented that the particles were simply pink petals falling from the cherry tree.

After a minute of sharing the picture on the Minecraft subreddit, the original poster acknowledged the Wither Storm in the background and commented on how they had installed the mod and just found a small Cherry Grove.

Despite posting this, the comment was drowned in a sea of other more funny and sarcastic comments. The fact that the original poster did not mention the Wither Storm at all made the post hilarious and popular in the first place.

Redditors humorously stated how peaceful and calm the tree looked and hoped that nothing bad happened to it.

Overall, the Minecraft community had a good laugh about how the original poster found a small Cherry Grove biome but completely ignored the Wither Storm, at least in the caption. Even after a day, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.

The Cracker's Wither Storm is a famous Minecraft mod that can be installed from the CurseForge website and can be played on the 1.20.1 version.