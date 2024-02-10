Minecraft player recreates Divine Tower from Elden Ring

Minecraft is no stranger to crossovers, either through community mods, such as the famous Pixelmon mod or through Mojang's official crossover packs on the Bedrock Edition of the game. With Elden Ring being one of the largest games in recent history, it should be no surprise that Minecraft players want to bring builds from Elden Ring into their worlds.

Reddit user u/Brad-Dawg did just this when they built a fully realized Divine Tower within their game.

Minecraft player recreates Elden Ring Divine Tower in-game

Minecraft's Divine Tower

This staggering spire of stone stands several hundred blocks tall in total, with the main tower extending 240 blocks from the bridge, according to the creator, making the sheer scale of the tower impressive already. But the build is not noteworthy for size alone. The detail within the build is astounding, with a mixture of the game's many different types of stone, along with dirt, to create a worn, aged appearance.

The inside of the tower is as lovingly rendered as the outside, featuring dimly lit atmospheric hallways, calling the player to explore and search for hidden secrets. Additionally, the top of the tower features exquisite levels of detail. Strangely, the build ends up still feeling like a structure from Elden Ring, despite its blocky redesign, truly a testament to the skill of builder Brad-Dawg.

Community Reaction

Comment byu/Brad-Dawg from discussion inEldenring Expand Post

The community's reaction has been one of sheer delight. The current top comment on the top sums up the gist of it. The build is amazing. Some comments, though, shared a bit more insight into what precisely about the build appealed to them.

One commenter pointed out the creative and breathtaking use of sculk, found within Minecraft's ancient cities, within the tower's interior to create a starry night effect. This is undoubtedly an ingenious use of the block, taking full advantage of how dark the tower's interior is to hide all but the brightest spots, allowing for this star effect to work, further exemplifying Brad-Dawg's building prowess.

Comment byu/Brad-Dawg from discussion inEldenring Expand Post

A few commenters also lamented how long it has been since they last played Elden Ring, with many saying that the build inspired them to revisit the game. Some even said they started new playthroughs as the build had them so hyped.

Comment byu/Brad-Dawg from discussion inEldenring Expand Post

There are also multiple comments jokingly implying that Brad-Dawg has to finish the rest of the map since he has already started building it. And in one reply, Brad-Dawg jokes back that he has already started. While a full map recreation of Elden Ring is unlikely due to the scale of the build, the community can only hope that they will bring more iconic Elden Ring structures to Minecraft.