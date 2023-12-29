Minecraft player recreates Rumbling from Attack on Titan

A remarkable Minecraft build recently made its way to Reddit on December 28, 2023, courtesy of its creator, SharpGorilla. In a roughly one-minute video clip, the player shared their recreation of the Rumbling. This event took place in the Attack on Titan series that was responsible for wiping out 80% of humanity when the combined might of the Founding and Wall Titans were released on the world.

The Minecraft build included the likes of a well-constructed recreation of the Founding Titan and dozens of Wall Titans, all making their way toward the shores of a coastal city of the Marleyan nation. Complete with shaders and sweeping camera views, fans were astonished at the build and the performance requirements needed to record it in the fashion SharpGorilla did.

Minecraft fans react to SharpGorilla's recreation of the Rumbling

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Some Minecraft fans began to quote scenes from Hajime Isayama's landmark series, while others remarked that their device would be destroyed just by rendering so many blocks. This is to say nothing of the shaders, which also require a certain segment of resources to render, but they certainly added some impressive visuals to the build overall.

One player named Approved0rain jokingly suggested that the /kill @e command was used to wipe out the Titans, only to be reminded that the @e designator in command would target all in-game entities, including humans and players. Other players joked that Ymir Fritz, who first held the Power of the Titans, had clearly created the monstrous giants via Creative Mode.

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One Minecraft Redditor with the username Altarix0401 did point out that the Founding Titan should be much larger, SharpGorilla likely had to contend with the game's hard-coded build height limit. This forces many builders to downscale their creations, as removing the build height limit is quite difficult and can potentially damage a player's version of the game when performed incorrectly.

Still, it takes a lot of dedication to create something like the Rumbling even at scale. It's unclear whether SharpGorilla built it in Survival or Creative Mode, used commands, or used third-party tools/mods like WorldEdit or Litematica. However, the attention to detail and commitment to the project shines through regardless.

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/SharpGorilla from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Creating any massive build is a labor of love, yet the Minecraft community's most committed players continue to share their creations with the world. It's likely one of the reasons why the game's popularity continues to thrive over a decade after its full release. Other factors exist, but an engaged fanbase is crucial to any game's long-term success.

Based on what SharpGorilla accomplished, it's pretty clear that Minecraft isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Mojang remains constantly developing to reveal new in-game updates, and the player base is taking advantage of the game's bounties every step of the way.