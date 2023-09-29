Minecraft player's plan to kill creeper backfires hilariously

Creepers are one of the most iconic yet annoying Minecraft mobs. They are silent, hostile entities that sneak up on you and blow up, hurting you and ruining surrounding blocks. They have jumpscared millions of players countless times with the hissing sound they make just before exploding. Even though some players manage to detect them and kill them before they explode, sometimes the creepers explode in unexpected ways.

Recently, an unfortunate in-game incident happened to a Minecraft player who was trying to fight a creeper. A Redditor by the name of u/Double_Ad_8911 posted a video on Minecraft's official subreddit showcasing how they were creating a torture chamber for a mob when suddenly a creeper showed up and started following them. The player took a few steps from the hostile mob and placed a TNT with a lever, ready to blow the creeper up.

As soon as the creeper came near the TNT block and started to explode, the player flipped the lever and activated the TNT as well. However, the TNT blew just a second before the creeper. This caused the already exploding creeper to fly across the area and land on the chamber that the player was creating. Since it's explosion process was already triggered, it blew up and ruined the chamber itself.

Users react to hilarious incident with Minecraft Redditor while killing a creeper

Since this post humorously showed how a creeper ruined a player-made structure, it received quite a lot of attention on the official subreddit. Within a couple of days, it received more than 10,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. People spoke about karma and also discussed why the player wanted to kill the hostile mob with a TNT.

A few of the Redditors commented on how it was the rawest form of karma they had ever witnessed, and some mentioned that the torture chamber for mobs ended up becoming a torturous experience for the player. The original poster replied to the comments and agreed with them.

Comment byu/Double_Ad_8911 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Double_Ad_8911 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Double_Ad_8911 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Several people talked about why the original poster used a TNT block to fight a creeper, as most players use their weapons to do so. The original poster replied and explained that they were fed up with creepers and wanted to give them a taste of their own medicine. Unfortunately, the plan to kill creepers with TNT went horribly wrong in their case.

Others also took note that they must never use TNT to fight creepers, especially those that are going to explode.

Comment byu/Double_Ad_8911 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Double_Ad_8911 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Double_Ad_8911 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Double_Ad_8911 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, the post of a creeper hilariously blowing up a structure even after a player tried to kill them gave many a good laugh on the Minecraft subreddit. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.