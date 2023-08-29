Minecraft player's replica of Hogwarts will amaze you with its attention to detail

Minecraft's creative sandbox gameplay allows its players to construct just about anything they can imagine, from a simple shelter to a recreation of the surface of the Earth itself. It's no surprise, then, that many fans create some of their favorite locations, both real and fictional, in the title. Such was the case for Redditor Ducky_67, who recently shared a remarkably detailed in-game version of Hogwarts.

The memorable school of magic from the Harry Potter series has remained popular among Minecraft fans. Entire servers and modpacks have been created to envision the series of novels and films as closely as possible within the sandbox title, and Ducky_67's recreation of Hogwarts is just one of many tributes.

Nonetheless, many Minecraft players were astonished by the build, remarking on its incredible attention to detail.

Minecraft subreddit reacts to Ducky_67's Hogwarts build

After seven long years of meticulous building, Ducky_67 shared their build of Hogwarts, accompanied by its surrounding grounds and terrain. Minecraft fans in the comment section of the post were very impressed with the amount of detail in the build from top to bottom.

All of the hallmarks of the wizarding school are present: the twisting and changing stairways, the great hall complete with its floating light fixtures, and the Quidditch pitch, as well as the memorable dormitories, classrooms, and hidden nooks and crannies. Even better, Ducky stated there was still work to be done.

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Meanwhile, some Redditors asked Ducky if they were using any Minecraft mods or custom assets, to which they replied that they were utilizing a custom texture pack for certain features. Other players loved the build so much that they requested a world download link despite Ducky stating that the project still wasn't completely finished.

It's understandable for fans to want to get some hands-on experience with the build, even in its incomplete state. The immense amount of commitment shows in every corner, and players would love to try out a Harry Potter-themed modpack with friends to live out the wizarding experience in the castle's venerated halls.

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Even with plenty of work left to be done, Ducky's rendition of Hogwarts was a huge hit in the Minecraft subreddit. Granted, it may not be the first construction of the iconic school, but the fact that it was created by a lone builder is quite impressive. For many Harry Potter-centric multiplayer servers, it can take a team of players to recreate the build with such detail.

Whatever the case may be, Ducky's build is undoubtedly one to remember. It shows the sheer perseverance of many of the game's players when it comes to recreating something close to them. There is little doubt that player builds will only grow more impressive as the game continues to evolve with new updates and implementations.