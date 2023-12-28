Minecraft player sets record for the longest single stair in the game

Minecraft fans are undoubtedly familiar with staircase blocks, as they're a core part of just about any build imaginable. However, player and Redditor DyLaNGG2566 recently shared a Reddit post on December 27, 2023, remarking that they and a friend may have set the record for the longest single stair in the game. Not a case, just a single step elevating a player one block's worth of height.

According to DyLaNGG2566, since several in-game blocks only raise a player's elevation by a minuscule fraction of a full block, they were able to construct a single stair step that was 22 blocks in length. The step comprised various in-game blocks, including amethyst buds, turtle eggs, trapdoors, lily pads, and more.

Minecraft players react to the 22-block single stair step build

Shortly after the post began making rounds, Minecraft players did some testing to see just how the stair worked. Many fans confirmed that the build checked out and that the 22 blocks used did, in fact, take the full length of the stair to allow the climber to elevate one block in height. However, testers pointed out that the stair step may only work as intended on Bedrock Edition.

This is because, while Mojang has worked to bring parity with Minecraft: Java Edition, the latter still has different in-game properties for several blocks. A 22-block-long could still theoretically work in Java, but building one might require using different blocks entirely to achieve the same result.

The build showcased by DyLaNGG2566 isn't the first of its kind, but it may be the longest. Verification may be necessary to confirm this, but there's a real possibility that the longest single stair on record may have been built in Bedrock Edition. Many fans have used similar knowledge to build long singular stairs in the past, but this creation may be one of the finest examples seen in some time.

This didn't escape the notice of the Minecraft players in the comments, who applauded the work done not just to create the build but to do so with a deep knowledge of how blocks interact with entities like players. Put plainly, it isn't something that's commonly known in the community, making DyLaNGG2566's creation just that more impressive.

Sure, creating a single stair step that's 22 blocks long probably isn't practical (though it could serve as a nice ramp), but it does demonstrate an impressive knowledge of in-game mechanics. It also shows that despite being a game that is over a decade old, Minecraft still has plenty of surprises buried in its mechanics that can surprise and even thrill players who discover them.

The latter fact is one reason why the game's community is a remarkable one, pouring itself into the game after over ten years and still finding interesting gems of information surrounding it. All things considered, Minecraft fans are surely one of the most dedicated groups in gaming.