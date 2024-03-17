Minecraft player shares a hidden way to get the new heavy core block

Minecraft's newly revealed maces are a revolutionary way to engage with combat in 1.21's experimental snapshots. These heavy weapons have the ability to translate falls into damage, giving players a high-risk, high-reward combat option. They are made using items found only within Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers; however, these items might be easier to obtain than previously thought.

In a Reddit post by user u/Urias0, it is revealed that there is a hidden room found within the chamber's walls, and a secret loot chest within this room has a very slim chance of containing some otherwise hard-to-obtain loot, detailed below.

A new way to find Minecraft's heavy core

The post itself details a hidden room found within trial chambers. The room is extremely hard to spot, with one of the only signs of its existence being the use of a different copper block along the wall. This detail would be nearly impossible to spot on a good day, let alone when also avoiding deadly mobs such as the upcoming Minecraft breeze and bogged.

Breaking this portion of the wall will reveal a copper door to a small room. This room contains a chest in it that actually shares a loot table with Minecraft's vault blocks. This is why it contained a heavy core for Urias0; they got extremely lucky. There are a few other comments explaining that they have found the new armor trims in these same chests due to this shared loot table. It's just very unlikely.

Assuming this chest remains in the game and is not only there for debugging and testing purposes, this might be an invaluable way to access the upcoming mace weapon without battling through the trial chamber itself. It might also be a way to quickly hunt for the trims, as players can check the chest and move on rather than fighting for vault keys.

This also means players could potentially craft a mace before beating a vault, which is useful for clearing out enemies in trial chambers due to the labyrinthine design of the structure's hallways. There are a ton of drops and cliffs that could be used to deal a bunch of extra damage.

The community reacts to the hidden way shared by the Minecraft user

The first and most important question comes from user The-Drifter5589, who is curious whether the chest is guaranteed to contain a heavy core or if the contents are random. Thankfully, rather than leaving the question unanswered, Urias0 went back and tested. This is how we know that the chest uses vault block loot, along with a confirming comment by user Jimbo7211.

Outside of this main question, however, the reaction seems to be confusing more than anything else. Many commenters seem surprised to see this chest at all, completely unaware of the room's existence, let alone just how amazing the loot inside could be.

Hopefully, this chest and room will remain in the game when trial chambers are officially added, as they function similarly to the desert temples found in Minecraft's best desert seeds, encouraging players to pay more attention to their surroundings and look for inconsistencies.

Much like how the blue wool of these temples is a sign of the treasure below, the different copper blocks are a sign to well-trained eyes that there might be more to the chamber than can be seen.