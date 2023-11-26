Minecraft player shares impressive Twin Towers build with interior decoration

Minecraft players often use real-world architecture as part of their builds, or they simply recreate notable buildings in history based on real images and designs. The latter was shared to the game's official subreddit by the player Flandardly, where they displayed an approximately 61% scale iteration of the original World Trade Center's Twin Towers, complete with interior decoration.

The two towers were opened in 1973 and remained functional until their destruction in the September 11 attacks in 2001. Decades of existence allowed Flandardly to not only construct the Twin Towers within the constraints of Minecraft, but also create their interiors with a high degree of accuracy to how they looked before 2001.

In the comments, Minecraft fans praised the attention to detail given the game's building constraints.

Minecraft fans lavish compliments on Flandardly's World Trade Center build

Given the fact that Minecraft's height limit places a hard cap on how high into the sky players can construct their builds, Flandardly had to make some concessions for their Twin Towers build and couldn't construct them on a 1:1 scale. Still, the build is remarkably well-detailed and reminiscent of the true exterior of the World Trade Center's main buildings.

Minecraft fans were quick to point out the astonishing accuracy of the exterior and interior of the build. Positive comments were also leveled towards Flandardly on a personal level as many WTC builds have been constructed before, but some simply chose to do so to make dark jokes about the September 11 attacks. By comparison, Flandardly's passion and earnestness show in this project.

As with many Minecraft builds shared to the subreddit, fans asked how long the creation took to complete. Flandardly stated that the towers are still a work in progress. They shared that the screenshots operate as a "facade" while they continue to take care of the more detailed bits of the overall presentation, primarily within the buildings' interiors.

To be specific, one of the towers is effectively empty at the moment, but Flandardly remarked that they would be filling it out to match its counterpart. The creator also stated that they had included bubble column elevators and full staircases to allow for access to the various floors. Put plainly, this Twin Towers build is quite ambitious compared to others seen on Reddit.

Even with work left to be done, this work-in-progress recreation of the Twin Towers is already staggering in its attention to detail. The height limit constraints are unfortunate, but removing them can be a pretty complex process that many average fans don't exactly want to undertake. Doing so would require the manipulation of game code, which can cause issues if not done correctly.

Whatever the case might be, it's nice to see a dedicated builder recreating an iconic part of New York City's skyline for decades, especially for a reason beyond making dark jokes. There have been good-faith reconstructions of the buildings within the game in the past, but Flandardly's project may have set the bar for future builders.