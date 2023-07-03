How to make a bubble elevator in Minecraft 1.20

The king of sandbox games, Minecraft is packaged with nifty tricks and features. Still, transportation is something the game needs to shine more brightly. Minecarts and boats often limit the options of getting horizontally transported worldwide. But when traveling vertically, the methods become difficult for players just starting. That's where the bubble/water elevator comes in handy.

A bubble elevator in Minecraft is a water-filled tube that uses bubbles to move you up or down. It is one of the quickest methods to go up or down in the game and can look cool and futuristic. Today we will learn how to build one with a few simple steps.

Simple steps to build a water elevator in Minecraft

1) Materials

To make a bubble elevator in Minecraft, you will need the following items:

A water bucket

Any blocks of your choice to build columns (use glass for aesthetics)

A door of any type

Kelp

Soul sand (for going up)

Magma block (for going down)

You can collect kelp from the ocean bed, craft a bucket and fill it with water, and craft a door of any type. Magma block and soul sand are found in the Nether, so you must make a Nether portal to get them.

2) How to build

Once you have everything, follow these steps to build your bubble elevator, or follow the above tutorial:

Make four columns with one block space in the middle. The height of the columns depends on how high you want your elevator to be. Ensure an opening at the top and bottom of the tube. Make an entrance on one side using the door. The door will prevent water from spilling out and allow you to enter or exit the elevator. Fill the tube from the top with water. Use your water bucket or place a water source block at the top. Place kelp on the bottom of the tube. Kelp will turn water into source blocks needed for the bubbles to work. You can place kelp on every block or just one block as long as it reaches the top of the tube. Break the kelp. You can use your hand or any tool to break the kelp. This will leave behind source blocks of water in the tube. Replace the block on the bottom of the tube with either soul sand or magma block, depending on whether you want to go up or down. Soul sand will generate upward bubbles, while magma block will generate downward bubbles. Enjoy your bubble elevator! You can enter or exit it using the door, and the bubbles will transport you up or down.

Here's another version if you don't have kelp by Minecraft YouTuber Dreymasmith Dreams:

3) Tips and Tricks

You can make an opposite-direction bubble elevator beside your first one, so you can go up and down quickly. For example, if you made a soul sand elevator to go up, then make a magma block elevator beside it to go down.

Players can decorate the bubble elevator with signs, banners, paintings, or other items to make it look more attractive.

Use different doors, such as iron or trapdoors, to make your entrance more secure or stylish.

Use different varieties of Minecraft blocks, such as pristine or glowstone, to make your columns more colorful or bright.

And there you have it! Your bubble elevator in Minecraft goes up and down super fast. Building a fancy elevator in your world shouldn't take more than ten minutes. So get building and have fun!

Poll : 0 votes