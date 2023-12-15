Minecraft player shares innovative water elevator design 

Minecraft players have an immense amount of creativity and ingenuity, leading to them sharing their new and updated build designs almost constantly. Such was the case with the player u/Man_of_Awesome on Reddit, who posted a compact water elevator system with the ability to select a specific floor when ascending and descending. Both simple and functional, this elevator has all the makings of a solid build.

Packed into a 7x7 area, this Minecraft build allows fans to ascend or descend the bubble columns in the elevator. Trapdoors are placed between floors and are connected to buttons, which can be pressed to open the trapdoors to continue your ascent/descent. Otherwise, you can simply step out of the water elevator and carry on with your business.

Minecraft fans react to u/Man_of_Awesome's intriguing water elevator build

In the comments on u/Man_of_Awesome's Minecraft subreddit post on December 14, 2023, players appreciated the design thoroughly. Many also thought of ways to improve the build even further through the use of things like additional redstone-compatible blocks to keep the elevator compact while making the delivery mechanism more automatic.

One Minecraft fan, u/RehunterG, pointed out that since lectern blocks can emit specific redstone signals based on how many pages a book inside of the block has, they could also be used as a floor selector for an elevator build. Regardless, many players thanked u/Man_of_Awesome for the design, remarking that they would use it in their own worlds.

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The praise continued to pour in, with players remarking that the overall design was simple, concise, and even somewhat nostalgic since it harkened back to the earlier days of Minecraft. Sometimes, players just need a build to be functional without including a hefty dose of complicated redstone machinery.

Complex redstone builds are often some of the most incredible technical achievements in Minecraft. However, learning redstone functionality takes time, and u/Man_of_Awesome's build is a perfect blend of simplicity and ease of use. If fans were going to replicate it, they likely wouldn't struggle much with the overall design.

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Although u/Man_of_Awesome's build is certainly useful and straightforward, its design spurred many commenters to wonder how they could use it for other things like mob farms. Given that many mob farms use water elevators as a transport vector, a build such as this could theoretically work to move mobs to a kill/item collection room.

Whatever the case, sometimes the most appreciated creations are those that are deceptively simple. Sure, no player hates seeing entire supercomputers formed out of redstone circuits that are capable of running programs, but a build like the one that u/Man_of_Awesome shared is easy to construct and can be versatile.

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Man_Of_Awesome from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Hopefully, more fans provide simple, effective, and multi-faceted designs in the future since these help broaden the game's appeal for both new players and veteran fans alike.