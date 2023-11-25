Minecraft player showcases stunningly realistic custom terrain

When players first enter a new Minecraft world, they are greeted with a near-endless map with all kinds of terrain, including massive mountains and unique-looking terrain. On top of that, since the game is a sandbox, several software programs allow players to manually create different kinds of custom terrain and worlds.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'tafi48' posted a picture of a beautiful custom terrain generation. The picture showcased a massive mountain range with trees at the foot and snowcapped mountains at its top.

Judging by the looks, it is safe to say that the original poster was using a shader pack along with a resource pack, making the screenshot even more stunning.

Redditors react to beautiful custom terrain in Minecraft

Even though custom terrain is quite common in Minecraft, this post was quite popular on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than six thousand upvotes and over a hundred comments.

A few Redditors discussed building height after seeing the soaring mountains made in the picture. While some pointed out how the building height has recently been increased in the game, others argued that most of the building range is already covered with Overworld, and players only get around 280 blocks above sea level to build structures.

A lot of players were confused as to how this terrain was made. Clearly, the mountains shown in the screenshot did not look like a vanilla world. Hence, a few Redditors enlightened everyone that the original poster must have used WorldPainter to create these tall and expansive mountain ranges for Minecraft.

Worldpainter for Minecraft is an external tool that acts as a 3D painter application and allows players to modify or create any terrain. It uses specialized tools to completely change the terrain of a world or create a brand new one from a flat world. Though it has a fairly steep learning curve, players can create basic terrain generation with this tool and test it inside the game.

One of the Redditors was also quick to mention how the terrain and scenery look like Hope County, a fictional place from the Far Cry game series located in Montana, United States.

In conclusion, many Minecraft Redditors talked about the beautiful custom mountain range terrain showcased in the original poster. They discussed building limits and WorldPainter software. Of course, many of them were simply impressed and appreciated the scenery. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.