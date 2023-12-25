Minecraft player spots a design flaw with Christmas chests

Minecraft celebrates the Christmas season in more than a few ways, and one notable example is the transformation of chest blocks into gifts by altering their textures. However, one Redditor u/Minepro306_Bee_Boy recently shared a pretty glaring oversight this holiday season. Specifically, chests within boats don't receive a Christmas texture change.

u/Minepro306 shared a screenshot of the Christmas chests alongside boat chests, which were very clearly missing the holiday touch. The Redditor titled their post, "Should I say anything?" likely wondering if Mojang is aware of this deficiency. It's unclear if chest boats were overlooked or if some form of bug is at play, but Minecraft fans certainly had their thoughts in the comments.

Minecraft fans react to boat chests not being transformed into gifts for Christmas

Suffice it to say that many Minecraft players were pretty blindsided by u/Minepro306's revelation, remarking that they hadn't even consciously thought that the chests within boats should have their textures changed on Christmas like their counterparts. However, this is understandable, as the Christmas change has been around for years, and chest boats only arrived in the relatively recent 1.19 update.

Other fans pointed out that an article on Minecraft's feedback site was already circulating that would alert Mojang of the issue. Some players even remarked that they couldn't unsee the disparity and needed a texture pack or quick fix to address the problem, at least until the holiday season has passed.

Although Minecraft fans were pretty surprised by the news, it remains to be seen what exactly caused this issue in the first place. It's possible that since boats with chests are a somewhat new addition to the game, they may not have been given the Christmas gift treatment that ordinary chests were subjected to, as the latter has been a part of the game for a much longer time.

Since boats with chests are entities unto their own in Minecraft, perhaps the Christmas texture is only applied to standard chest/double chest blocks. When boats with chests made their debut, Mojang may have accidentally overlooked the Christmas texture change. It's also possible that they ran into problems with implementing the change, leaving their hands tied.

The jury is out on why exactly boats with chests are exempt from the festive texture changes, but since the problem has been stated in Mojang's bug reports, it may only be a matter of time until it's addressed. Unfortunately, the problem may not be solved in time for Christmas in 2023, but there's always next year.

If nothing else, there's still plenty of holiday enjoyment to be had in 2023, and players can even take part in the ongoing New Year's collaboration with Universal Studios if they'd like. With DLC discounts on Bedrock Edition, free cosmetics, and more, there should be countless hours of fun before 2024 is ushered in.