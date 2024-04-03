Minecraft player uses floatater blocks to turn end ship into an actual flying ship

Minecraft's April Fools' Day snapshot, known as the Poisonous Potato update, introduced an intriguing block called the floatater. When supplied with a redstone signal, this block flies forward and can even propel other blocks forward. User u/Jofroop implemented this on the game's subreddit with a video of floataters being used to make an end ship into a flying vessel.

Although floataters can only move in one direction in Minecraft's April Fools' Day update, players have been incredibly impressed with the applications that the block provides. Even content creators like Mysticat have shown that floataters can be used to move player-built ships across the sea. This has left many hoping that a block like the floatater is introduced in the base game.

Every year, Mojang Studios' April Fools' Day snapshots introduce impressive features, but few ever make it into vanilla Minecraft. Be that as it may, players have high hopes that a floatater-esque block will arrive in the future, as the applications for such a block to create flying machines and beyond are readily apparent from u/Jofroop's video and many others.

Certain in-game features like tinted glass have made their way to Minecraft after initially being introduced in April Fools' Day snapshots, so there's precedent for floataters coming to the base game in some capacity. However, Mojang would likely have to rename and rework the block to make it interact with certain blocks in different ways to ensure no game balance-breaking issues occur.

Minecraft fans have been incredibly impressed with the floatater block (Image via Reddit)

Whatever the case, the fan reception to the floatater and many other Poisonous Potato update features have been incredibly positive. It would behoove Mojang to pay close attention to what features players are raving about, as introducing them to vanilla Minecraft would likely prove to be a huge hit and win them some points with the ever-growing player base.

How would the floatater block work in Minecraft if it was officially implemented?

A floatater pushing a tree, showing its vast applications in Minecraft (Image via Mysticat/YouTube)

While the floatater is an intriguing block that may warrant implementation outside of an April Fools' Day joke, it would need to be reworked before being introduced. In the Poisonous Potato update, the floatater has incredibly interesting applications, but it's also capable of moving blocks that it probably shouldn't, including bedrock blocks that are meant to be immovable.

Moreover, since the floatater block has no maximum number of blocks it can push while flying, it can move massive structures at once as we saw with the end ship video. While players would still likely want this ability to remain, Mojang may need to tweak the floatater's mechanics. Doing so will require more than simply stacking floataters together, which is a bit nonsensical in the game's physics.

By placing sensible limitations on the floatater block, Mojang should be able to keep it believable in the base game without introducing situations that skirt the foundational physical rules. Players would welcome a block that allows others to fly, but fans aren't particularly keen on those that are considered game-breaking or overpowered in the overall experience.