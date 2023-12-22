Minecraft player uses new command attribute to make normal-sized spiders 

Minecraft's spider mobs are appreciated by some and reviled by others, but they remain a staple of the sandbox game. However, one fan by the name of u/PenguinTheOrgalorg on Reddit discovered a particularly interesting use for them thanks to the implementation of the "size" attribute in commands. In a post on the game's official subreddit, u/PenguinTheOrgalorg shared that smaller spiders could be created with the new size attribute.

Minecraft commands have long permitted many different attributes to be used in their syntax, but the advent of the size attribute means that players can manipulate the size of mobs that they spawn within the world. u/PenguinTheOrgalord created these bite-sized critters through the use of a command block, and fans in the comments shared their surprise (and horror) at the revelation.

Minecraft fans react to the smaller spiders created by the size command attribute

Given that many members of the Minecraft community haven't been keen on spiders since they were introduced in the game, plenty of commenters remarked that the thought of smaller spiders terrified them. Even more unnerving was the fact that no mods were involved in these spider changes, meaning ostensibly, any administrator could implement them with little effort.

Spiders in Minecraft are typically much larger than common ones seen in the real world. However, commands utilizing the size attribute can now change this.

Even for Minecraft players who don't have an inherent fear of spiders, the size attribute does present a particularly scary thought. Since the spider mobs are taking up less space, more of them can occupy a single area and attack players, making them deadlier in combat. The same command attribute could also be used for cave spiders that are capable of inflicting the Poison status effect.

Meanwhile, plenty of fans stated that applying a texture or resource pack that makes the spiders look much more realistic would make them even more fear inducing. u/PenguinTheOrgalorg replied with a mod recommendation known as Spiders 2.0 that allows spiders to walk along walls and ceilings, stating that it would make things "even worse."

u/PenguinTheOrgalorg also stated that they were amused by the comments about the smaller spiders. It remains to be seen how many players will willingly downscale their in-game spiders using the new information surrounding the size command attribute, but many fans are likely to push this new information out of their minds out of fear.

Despite fans being appalled by the tinier spider mobs, the critters could be a spooky addition that server administrators or LAN world hosts can consider. Tiny hostile spiders aren't likely something that most players want to deal with, but some players may be willing to use them as a means of pranking or scaring their friends.