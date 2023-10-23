Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game that consists of various biomes. They have different terrain generation, blocks, flora, mob spawns, and more. Despite this, the community still talks about new kinds of biomes that can be added with updates.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/PenobScoT_' posted a concept art of the coast biome. The artwork has been created by the original poster themselves since they have created similar-looking scenes before as well. Though this kind of terrain generation does exist in the game, it is not a dedicated biome variant.

Users react to coast biome concept for Minecraft

In the artwork posted on Reddit, Steve's character is looking towards the coast biome from a hill. There are multiple hilly islands and a crescent beach area. In the distance, a pirate ship and a small town can also be seen. On closer inspection, several birds and dolphins can also be seen in the picture.

These kinds of posts that showcase new concepts and ideas for biomes, mobs, structures, and more are always famous on the Minecraft Reddit page. Within a day, this post received more than six thousand upvotes and loads of comments. The coast biome artwork was fascinating to witness and had a lot of potential.

A few Redditors discussed the emptiness in biomes and how Mojang could fill regions with loads of animals and unique creatures to make the game feel alive. They also mentioned adding penguins, the 2023 mob vote candidate that recently lost the competition.

Even though the game will become hard to run if a chunk contains several mobs, many people agree that Minecraft needs more living beings in biomes.

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Of course, many users appreciated the coast biome concept artwork and instantly wanted it in the game. They even discussed how the game needs a complete overhaul regarding oceanic and coastal biomes. Currently, the beach biomes look quite lackluster, according to many.

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the Redditors also pointed out how the artwork reminded them of The Needles on the Isle of Wight. It was a real-life location with a line of islands with sharp linear peaks. Others also agreed and shared how they went to the real-life location once. The obvious similarity is that the artwork also shows several mountainous islands in a straight line.

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/PenobScoT__ from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors flocked to the post and appreciated the original poster for the Coast Biome concept art. The post continues to receive loads of upvotes and comments at the time of writing this article.

Even though there is hardly any chance that Mojang would implement something like this, the biome concept looks fascinating enough for modders to create a custom biome for Minecraft.