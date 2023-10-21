Minecraft players discuss theory of four elements in the game

Mojang recently announced the Minecraft 1.21 update and a few features it will come with. One of the most fascinating additions was the new Breeze mob. These hostile mobs will spawn in the new trial chamber structures. Since they look similar to Blaze mobs but use wind instead of fire, the community developed a unique theory to expand on the concept.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/Realistic-Tap4156' posted a picture showcasing how all four elements—wind, fire, water, and earth—can be incorporated into the game through breeze, blaze, and two other mobs with water and earth properties.

The post also showcased slimes, magma cubes, and two other blocky mobs to fit the remaining two elements. Several items specific to each element can also be obtained, and finally, each element has its own eye of ender, which can be placed in the end portal.

Users react to the unique four-element theory for Minecraft

Since the new breeze mob is currently trending with Minecraft 1.21 update, this post also went viral as the original poster shared an idea of four elements added to the game. Within a few days, it received more than 12 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

Many Redditors appreciated the concept and started adding more ideas to the base concept. They discussed how mobs with each element can be placed in different structures, giving new meaning to new and existing regions of the in-game world.

The concept of four elements is also popularly explored in a famous American animated series called Avatar: The Last Airbender. Hence, many Redditors started reciting the lines from the show's intro. Some users also turned it into a Minecraft story and added all the mob vote candidates. It was quite fascinating to witness different unique styles of storytelling from Redditors.

One of the users also tried to place each element in different locations. They discussed how water-related mobs can be situated in ocean monuments, while earth-related mobs can be in a new, deep, dark dimension.

Though some people were confused as to why slimes were added to the concept, others simply stated that the developers were just adding more content to four elements.

Though this is a brilliant concept that adds a completely new feature set to the game, unfortunately, these kinds of ideas are only discussed by the community and hardly get added to the vanilla game. Hopefully, some modder will take this concept and make it into a Minecraft mod.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors were fascinated by the four-element concept showcasing four different blaze-like mobs along with the new breeze mob, new items, and new eyes of ender through which the end portal can be opened. Even after two days, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.