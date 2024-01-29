Minecraft players share the worst ways to get banned on servers

Minecraft servers come in many forms, and each server also carries out its own rules accordingly. This can result in players being booted or outright banned for violations, and the topic of server bands arose on Reddit on January 27, 2024, by a user named Matthew_The_Maker, who shared that they had once been banned for not being able to win a match of Bedwars PvP.

This led Matthew_The_Maker to ask other Minecraft fans what they believed to be the worst way to get banned from a server. Given the various backgrounds of millions of the game's players and the nature of how each server enforces its rules, commenters had plenty of interesting stories surrounding the worst multiplayer server bans they'd seen in their time.

Minecraft fans discuss the worst ways to get banned on a multiplayer server

From joking about hacking to being falsely flagged by server plugins or admins/moderators, Minecraft fans certainly had a few stories to go around about the worst bans they'd ever seen.

Players shared stories of being banned for cheating due to bugs, joking about "jump hacking" by holding down the spacebar, and even being falsely reported by other players for no adequate reason.

Depending on the server's size, it isn't unheard of to catch a ban in Minecraft despite not having broken any rules. Sometimes moderators take preventative measures or can be a bit overzealous, and anti-cheat plugins can sometimes see certain activities as bannable despite not violating any server rules. No enforcement system is perfect, after all.

However, other bans were a bit more personal. Some Minecraft fans shared stories of being banned after bad experiences with moderators or administrators.

Since setting up a server can be done relatively easily and cheaply, some server owners and operators aren't always prudent with their privileges, leading to bans for personal reasons as opposed to any actual in-game rule-breaking.

There were also disputes and bans regarding inter-player chat communication. Plenty of fans shared their experiences of being banned for speaking in a language other than that commonly used by the server, and some were banned for a response as simple as saying "no" to another player. Some fans even pointed to bans they'd received due to the activity of other players.

Minecraft's incredibly diverse multiplayer environment can lead to unintended results, especially because servers aren't all owned and regulated by Mojang. In an attempt to keep recognized servers family-friendly, Mojang and Microsoft have a new End User License Agreement (EULA), which many community members have panned as Mojang exerting undue influence in multiplayer.

All things considered, the good news is that the multiplayer community is vast, so getting banned can usually result in players navigating to a new server. If things aren't going well on a server for personal or technical reasons, there's always the option to find another, more accommodating server. Moreover, LAN multiplayer is still alive and well for more close-knit player groups.