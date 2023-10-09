Minecraft players are signing a petition to stop Mob Votes  

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 is approaching fast, however, not all the hype surrounding it is positive. After the reveal of all three candidates, the internet was ablaze with discussions about whether Mojang Studios should continue with its tradition of keeping a Mob Vote event. Many members of the community feel that the voting system needs to end as it has a detrimental effect on the game.

A petition has been filed on Change.org to stop the Minecraft Mob Vote. In this article, we will dig deeper into the reasons involved in such a movement.

Minecraft players want to boycott Mob Vote

The Minecraft community seems to love all the mob candidates that have been introduced for this year's Mob Vote. This has led to a series of discussions on various social media platforms. Many players wish to see all the mobs being inculcated in the game rather than just one.

Fans of social media are urging Mojang to add all three candidates to the game (Image via X)

Some feel that it is unfair to them to choose only one mob each year and that Mojang can introduce all three candidates in the next update.

Many have jibed at Mojang and asked them to be more proactive (Image via Mysticdaedric/Reddit)

Another user added:

The barrage of snide remarks continues (Image via Western_Series/Reddit)

Fans on social media have passed various snide remarks stating that if one modder can add a mob in just a few hours, the Minecraft developers can also do the same.

To raise awareness regarding this and bring Mojang into the loop, a petition has been filed urging the developer to scrap the Mob Vote altogether. The petition was started on October 7, 2023, and as of now, 155,427 people have already signed it, with the number increasing.

The number of signatures on the petition is seeing a steady rise (Image via Change.org)

According to the petition, the major issue lies in the fact that the Mob Vote not only drives a rift in the community but also does not promote creative ideas in the game.

The petition has also emphasized that since being acquired by Microsoft, Minecraft has seen a decline in the introduction of new content in the game.

“That, mixed with the fact that Mojang somehow releases less content WITH Microsoft's backing than they did without, means players see minimal content to the game they love and watch as possibly the one thing to get them to play again is ripped from them.”

Numerous players have also mentioned that they believe the Mob Vote to be rigged. Most suspect that popular content creators have the ability to sway their fanbases to vote for undeserving candidates as a mockery.

There are community members who are in support of Mojang (Image via X)

While most players have raised an outcry for abolishing the Mob Vote, there are a few who feel that this topic has been blown out of proportion. Many have supported the event and justified it.

Mixed feelings regarding the boycott movement (Image via X)

This is not the first time Mojang has faced backlash regarding the Mob Vote. A similar incident took place last year, too. However, Microsoft and the developer have seemed to overlook the matter and continue proceeding down the same road.

That said, if the protest continues, they may change their path going forward. As of now, the Mob Vote dates and timings remain the same.