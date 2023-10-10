Minecraft players want more special weapons like trident and crossbow

Minecraft provides a slew of different weapons for players to utilize against hostile mobs and even against each other in PvP, but according to some fans, there isn't enough variety on offer. Since the debut of weapons like the trident and the crossbow, the sandbox title hasn't really received any unique or exotic armaments, and for the most part, swords, axes, and bows have remained the norm.

On October 8, 2023, Redditor u/JoshyRB made a post on the game's subreddit asking about what had happened to special and exotic weapons. Since the 1.14 update, the only real weapons that players have received are standard netherite swords and axes.

In the comments, Minecraft fans discussed the need for more exotic battle implements in the sandbox title.

Minecraft fans discuss theie desire for more unique weapons

There's no denying that it's been quite some time since Minecraft introduced a new weapon with its own unique mechanics. Aside from tridents and crossbows, players have gotten quite accustomed to hacking away at opponents with swords and axes or pelting foes with arrows from their bows.

Meanwhile, tridents and crossbows add a brilliant staple to traditional combat, but otherwise, players have to resort to mods and add-ons to use unconventional weapons. In the comments of u/JoshyRB's Reddit post, some players stated that enough hasn't been done to spice up the armaments that they have access to in-game.

Fans make recommendations for new weapons like slingshots, scythes, and more (Image via Reddit)

It's been quite clear that the last few Minecraft updates have focused primarily on exploration, adding new biomes and mobs to the experience. This has certainly been a welcome addition, but combat has remained on the sidelines for years now, at least since the 1.16 Nether Update that introduced netherite gear.

Players wanted scythes, spears, slingshots, and more to be added to the game. Most of these weapons would still fit within Minecraft's broader aesthetic and likely wouldn't run afoul of Mojang's new EULA that prohibits the use of things like guns and explosives that have been disallowed in multiplayer settings.

Players want additional weapons to be added to the game (Image via Reddit)

Although plenty of suggestions flooded into the comments, certain fans were quick to pump the breaks. While adding weapons seen elsewhere (in spin-offs like Minecraft Dungeons) would surely please the community, other players pointed out that the original game is a sandbox that focuses more heavily on exploration and creativity.

Since this is the case, Mojang would have to be careful when adding a new weapon to the game, as they clearly don't want to make the title too similar to the dungeon-crawling RPG and fantasy strategy spin-offs. Be that as it may, Minecraft could certainly do well with more weapons and armor without straying from its core gameplay too much.

Mods have been an excellent way to access new weapons that Mojang hasn't included (Image via OnMod/YouTube)

At the moment, Mojang is clearly preparing for the Live 2023 presentation and the impending 1.21 update. It may be a bit late for new weapons or other forms of gear to be introduced in the next content release, but Mojang may want to consider doing so in the not-so-distant future.