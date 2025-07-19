This Minecraft horror mod adds a creepy monster to play Hide & Seek with

Minecraft Java Edition has all kinds of horror mods created by the community ever since the game was created in 2009. From adding scary creatures that hunt you down, to adding spooky structures filled with annoying jump scares, there are a plethora of mods that will scare you. However, some of them are quite unique since they add interesting gameplay mechanics. One such mod is called Playmate.

Here is everything about this terrifying Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Playmate Minecraft mod

What does the Playmate mod offer?

Playmate is a terrifying mod that simply adds a horrific mob and a fascinating gameplay mechanic to Minecraft. The creature is a completely dark character that somewhat resembles the enderman.

In a regular survival world, you will try to gather resources and survive from regular hostile creatures. For the mod to activate properly, you need to stay awake for three days. On the third day, the Playmate can spawn at any moment and start a unique hide-and-seek game.

The hide and seek game is a special minigame added by this mod that first chooses whether you will hide from or seek out the Playmate. The moment the Playmate spawns near you, the game begins.

In the game, you will either be the seeker or you must hide from the horrific creature. If you are required to hide, you will have around one minute to find a discreet location to hide. After a minute, if the Playmate is unable to find you, you will win. Otherwise, the spooky creature will find you and kill you.

On the other hand, when you are seeking out the Playmate, you need to do so three times before a special timer runs out. If you are successful, you will survive, but you will be dead if you cannot find the mob.

Another terrifying feature of the Playmate is that it can burn down your house at any given moment.

How to download and install the Playmate mod for Minecraft?

Playmate mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge mod (Image via CurseForge/ Danila_PodPivas)

Here is a download guide for the Playmate mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Playmate mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and avoid sleeping for three days to experience the horrific hide-and-seek game with the Playmate.

