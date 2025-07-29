Minecraft pointed dripstone guide: Generation, how to get, and uses

Pointed dripstone is a special type of block in Minecraft that was released with the Caves and Cliffs part 1 in 2021. It is essentially the game's version of real-life stalactites and stalagmites that grow in several caves. It has some interesting properties, generation mechanics, and uses that are worth checking out.

Here is everything to know about pointed dripstone in Minecraft, including its generation and use.

Where does pointed dripstone generate, and where can it be found?

Pointed dripstone exclusively generates in Dripstone Caves (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Most of the time, pointed dripstones are generated in Dripstone Caves in a cluster formation. It can also be generated in the Trial Chambers. These blocks can generate anywhere between Y level -51 to 121. However, it is most commonly found between Y level -24 to 38.

Apart from its natural generation, players can also get pointed dripstone from a wandering trader. The trader gives two pointed dripstones as items for one emerald.

Lastly, players can also generate pointed dripstone by placing it underneath a full dripstone block and placing water on top of the dripstone block. If this configuration is correct, the pointed dripstone at the very bottom will gradually start to grow. At any random tick in the game, there is a small 1.138% chance of the pointed dripstone growing one block.

How to get pointed dripstone?

Pointed dripstone can be mined using a pickaxe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players spot a pointed dripstone, they can obtain it using any tool or hand, but it is mined the quickest using any pickaxe. Pointed dripstone can also break and drop as an item when it is hit by a thrown trident.

How to use pointed dripstone?

Pointed dripstone can be used in various ways (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When pointed dripstone was first introduced, it was considered to be a dangerous block since any entity can get hurt if they either fall on it, or a pointed dripstone falls on them.

The amount of damage a pointed dripstone can inflict is similar to that of an anvil. This means any player or mob can get three hearts' worth of damage per block of falling height in Java Edition. In Bedrock Edition, it only deals half a heart per two blocks of falling height.

This means that if a pointed dripstone falls on an entity from four blocks will deal nine hearts of damage in Java Edition.

The damage it does is capped at 20 hearts, after which the height of the pointed dripstone does not matter. Hence, this block can be used to set traps for both players and hostile creatures.

Apart from that, this block can also be used to create infinite lava and water. Players can place water or lava above a full block, and then place a pointed dripstone underneath that block, and a cauldron underneath the pointed dripstone.

The block will start dripping either lava or water into the cauldron, gradually filling it. However, the catch is that the lava or water on top will never deplete, while the cauldrons will keep getting filled even when they are emptied. This way, players can create water or lava farms in Minecraft for all kinds of use.

When four pointed dripstone is combined in a crafting table, players can also craft a full block of dripstone.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

