Minecraft potion of turtle master guide: Brewing method, use, and more

Minecraft has loads of potions that players can brew and use for surviving. These can have either positive or negative effects on players or on enemies. One of the most interesting potions in the game is called the potion of turtle master. As the name suggests, it's related to turtles and has a unique twist added by Mojang.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the potion of turtle master in Minecraft.

Everything to know about the potion of turtle master in Minecraft

Required ingredients and brewing method

Players require turtle scutes and awkward potions to create the potion of turtle master (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The first thing to do is to gather resources to brew a potion of turtle master. On one side, you need to get turtle scutes, and on the other side, you need to gather blaze rods and nether warts from the Nether.

Ad

Trending

To get turtle scutes, you need to first breed two turtles using seagrass. When they breed, they will lay their eggs on sand blocks. The player's role is to protect these eggs for several days till they hatch and spawn tiny baby turtles. When these turtles grow into adults, they will drop their scutes. The process of growth can be achieved by feeding baby turtles seagrass.

Players have to collect five of these turtle scutes to create a turtle helmet, which will be the main ingredient for a potion of turtle master.

Ad

For blaze rods and nether warts, players need to find the Nether Fortress in the Nether, so that they can kill blazes for blaze rods, and steal nether warts from the staircase room.

With all the items, players can start the brewing process. First, they need to make the awkward potion by brewing a water bottle with nether warts as fuel. The blaze rods can be converted into blaze powder for fuel in the brewing stand.

Ad

After an awkward potion is made, players need to add a potion of turtle helmet to the mix. Once the helmet is brewed into the potion, it will turn into a potion of turtle master.

How does potion of turtle master work in Minecraft?

Potion of turtle master applies both slowness and resistance effects (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The potion of turtle master is one of the most unique potions in Minecraft since it applies one negative and one positive effect at the same time. The negative effect it has is the slowness, and the positive effect is resistance.

Ad

The slowness effect will slow the player's movement down, but the resistance effect will make them immune to attacks.

Hence, this potion is not applicable everywhere, but only in situations where a player might be surrounded by multiple hostile mobs that are attacking them. In that case, they cannot move, but they can resist their attacks and try to fight back.

This is quite similar to how turtles deal with any danger in real life as well. They are slow on their feet, but their shells protect them from various kinds of attacks.

Ad

How to increase potion of turtle master's potency or duration

Redstone increases duration, while glowstone increases potency (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

There are two ways to increase this potion's potency or duration. By default, the potion's duration is 20 seconds, and it applies slowness level 4 and resistance level 3.

Ad

When glowstone is mixed into the potion, its duration remains the same, but it applies slowness level 6 and resistance level 4. When redstone is mixed into the potion, its duration increases from 20 to 40 seconds.

The only catch is that both redstone and glowstone effects cannot be applied to the same potion bottle.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!