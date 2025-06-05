Minecraft potion of turtle master guide: Brewing method, use, and more

Minecraft has loads of potions that players can brew and use for surviving. These can have either positive or negative effects on players or on enemies. One of the most interesting potions in the game is called the potion of turtle master. As the name suggests, it's related to turtles and has a unique twist added by Mojang.
Here is everything to know about the potion of turtle master in Minecraft.
Everything to know about the potion of turtle master in Minecraft
Required ingredients and brewing method
The first thing to do is to gather resources to brew a potion of turtle master. On one side, you need to get turtle scutes, and on the other side, you need to gather blaze rods and nether warts from the Nether.
To get turtle scutes, you need to first breed two turtles using seagrass. When they breed, they will lay their eggs on sand blocks. The player's role is to protect these eggs for several days till they hatch and spawn tiny baby turtles. When these turtles grow into adults, they will drop their scutes. The process of growth can be achieved by feeding baby turtles seagrass.
Players have to collect five of these turtle scutes to create a turtle helmet, which will be the main ingredient for a potion of turtle master.
For blaze rods and nether warts, players need to find the Nether Fortress in the Nether, so that they can kill blazes for blaze rods, and steal nether warts from the staircase room.
With all the items, players can start the brewing process. First, they need to make the awkward potion by brewing a water bottle with nether warts as fuel. The blaze rods can be converted into blaze powder for fuel in the brewing stand.
After an awkward potion is made, players need to add a potion of turtle helmet to the mix. Once the helmet is brewed into the potion, it will turn into a potion of turtle master.
How does potion of turtle master work in Minecraft?
The potion of turtle master is one of the most unique potions in Minecraft since it applies one negative and one positive effect at the same time. The negative effect it has is the slowness, and the positive effect is resistance.
The slowness effect will slow the player's movement down, but the resistance effect will make them immune to attacks.
Hence, this potion is not applicable everywhere, but only in situations where a player might be surrounded by multiple hostile mobs that are attacking them. In that case, they cannot move, but they can resist their attacks and try to fight back.
This is quite similar to how turtles deal with any danger in real life as well. They are slow on their feet, but their shells protect them from various kinds of attacks.
How to increase potion of turtle master's potency or duration
There are two ways to increase this potion's potency or duration. By default, the potion's duration is 20 seconds, and it applies slowness level 4 and resistance level 3.
When glowstone is mixed into the potion, its duration remains the same, but it applies slowness level 6 and resistance level 4. When redstone is mixed into the potion, its duration increases from 20 to 40 seconds.
The only catch is that both redstone and glowstone effects cannot be applied to the same potion bottle.
